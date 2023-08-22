FC Union Berlin 4-1 Mainz 05: Player Ratings

The new Bundesliga season started with a party as 1. FC Union Berlin dismantled 1. FSV Mainz 05 in the Capital.

die Eisernen went ahead inside a minute as Kevin Behrens glanced a Jerome Rousillon cross past a helpless Robin Zentner before Behrens doubled the lead inside ten minutes thanks to another emphatic header.

Mainz missed two penalties in the second half but eventually managed to bring the deficit back to one with a spectacular volley from Anthony Caci. The joy was short-lived.

There was no stopping Behrens, who bagged his hat-trick midway through the second half, becoming the first player in Bundesliga history to score a hat-trick with three headers.

In added time, a swift Union counter-attack helped Milos Pantovic put the icing on the cake as Union Berlin continued last season’s unbeaten home form in style.

Below are the player-by-player ratings on a memorable afternoon in Köpenick.

1. FC Union Berlin

Frederik Rönnow – 9/10

A clean sheet would have been the cherry on top but there was no denying Caci’s wonderful volley so Rönnow will have to settle for just the two penalty saves. He commanded the six-yard box and would have been the man of the match if it were not for Behren’s contributions in front of goal.

A strong performance from the recent Porto signing and could have grabbed a spectacular goal in added time of the first half with a long-distance shot. Unfortunately, the fingertips of Robin Zentner denied the Portuguese defender who is yet to score in 29 appearances for the Berlin side. However, his defensive display was faultless, winning seven aerial duels and he is fast cementing his place in the starting line-up

Doekhi had a typically resolute performance at the back, breaking up potential threats with a high line and reading the game well. The defender won six aerial duels and was generally faultless on the ball.

Brendan Aaronson – 7/10

The Leeds United loanee was electric on the left wing, quickly forming a clinical partnership with left-back Jerome Rousillon. His cheeky back-hill created time and space for Rousillon to assist the opening goal and his work rate off the ball drew vocal gratitude from the locals. With more performances like this, the American can become a firm fußballgott in Köpenick, proving that statistics don’t always tell the full story.

David Fofana – 8/10

One of Chelsea’s large loan contingent but if he keeps playing like this, Fofana will be welcomed back to Stamford Bridge with open arms.

Fofana was the finesse to Behrens’ formidability. Mainz defenders could not contain the young striker who has taken to Urs Fischer’s philosophy like a duck to water. With five shots and 29 touches in and around the box, Mainz could not get near the 20-year-old from the Ivory Coast.

Full marks always feel like they should be reserved for perfection, for Lionel Messi or Ronaldo, but today Behrens got as close as any mere mortal could.

If not for a missed glancing header a few minutes before his hat-trick, Behrens would have been faultless in front of goal but that is nit-picking.

Six yards out, there aren’t too many players more clinical in global football. Behrens was unplayable today and his three headers were due reward for his command of the Mainz box. The German forward must be knocking on the door of the international team.

Aïssa Laïdouni – 8/10

His assist for Behrens’ second was an outstanding cross from the right-hand side into the centre of the box but Laïdouni can generally be happy with his performance, providing a valuable outlet on the right wing that stretched the Mainz defence and created space for others to run into.

Jérome Roussillon – 8/10

The left winger started the party with his assist in the first minute and looked like he had been playing with Aaronson his whole career, such was the way they supported each other. It meant that Mainz never knew whether they were coming or going. Another brilliant display.

Christopher Trimmel – 8/10

A true captain’s performance. Three key passes, four clearances, and one blocked shot. Trimmel was in fine form in attack and defence, the beating heart of die Eisernen. If a 36-year-old is considered ‘past it’, Trimmel is bucking the trend and looking at his best.

Robin Knocke – 7/10

The local legend didn’t put a foot wrong with 72 touches and two clearances. He makes football look effortless at times and never shies away from putting his head where it hurts. Knoche symbolises the work ethic of die Eisernen and showed, once again, why he is adored in Köpenick.

Another Bundesliga debut and another performance to be proud of. Král was scrappy when needed, composed on the ball, and provided a productive pivot to quickly switch the play in midfield. He will prove to be a wonderful addition to Urs Fischer’s resilient Union spine.

The 29-year-old German came on in the 65th minute and was as composed as ever on the ball. Didn’t try anything difficult and made a comfortable 11 passes for a 100% accuracy rate.

Brought on to one of the loudest cheers of the afternoon, Volland wasted no time breaking away in added time to slide in Pantovic for the fourth and final goal of the afternoon. Not bad for an 88th-minute substitution.

Last season’s top scorer looked like he had a point to prove when he came on in the 65th minute and proved it. Becker was wasp-like, buzzing around the Mainz defence and provided the decisive assist for Behren’s third goal when Mainz were coming back into the game. Becker was the definition of an impact sub.

Milos Pantovic – 8/10

His 15-minute cameo was the icing on the cake as he danced past Zentner for Union Berlin’s fourth of the afternoon. He showed composure and creativity, and his goal was a clinical finish to a typical Union Berlin counter-attack.

Aljoscha Kemlein – 7/10

The nineteen-year-old academy graduate came on in the dying seconds for his first senior appearance at Union Berlin and looked strong on the ball. He initiated the late counter-attack for the fourth goal and had the biggest smile on the pitch cum-full time. One to watch out for in the future.

Urs Fischer – 8/10

Fischer should never be doubted. The omission of Becker raised eyebrows but Bundesliga’s 2022/23 Trainer of the Year is one of the best in the business for a reason.

Union Berlin were set up in a resilient 5-3-2 in defence and 3-5-2 in attack, with the wing-backs working telepathically with their fellow attackers.

Fischer adapted well when Mainz looked to be getting on top and introduced the pace of Becker and the experience of Gosens to stay in control, enabling Union Berlin to extend their unbeaten home run across three seasons.

1. FSV Mainz 05

A day to forget for the Mainz goalkeeper who was rooted to his line for Behrens’ three goals. He wasn’t helped by his defence and made a couple of spectacular fingertip saves but won’t be keen to watch replays of the goals he conceded any time soon.

Anton Stach – 5/10

Substituted with ten minutes ago but, in truth, it could have been sooner. The game seemed to pass the midfielder by.

Lee was anonymous aside from when he was giving away needless fouls in dangerous areas. The attacking midfielder sat too deep and flattened any shape Bo Svensson would have planned for, playing more like a sweeper. With just 20 passes in 74 minutes, Lee will be lucky to keep his starting place. He was a passenger.

Leandro Barreiro Martins – 5/10

To be honest, I didn’t realise the Luxembourg international was playing. He made two fouls and seemed to chase the ball for 90 minutes without much control or composure.

Substituted in the 59th minute, Onisiwo’s performance, like many of his peers, was forgettable. I can’t write much more than that. His replacement in midfield was far more vibrant and creative with the ball.

A torrid afternoon in defence but won four aerial duels and if not for his positioning and three interceptions, it could have been much worse for Mainz.

Ludovic Ajorque – 3/10

It couldn’t have gone much worse for Ajorque. With two missed penalties and a header that clattered against the bar from six yards, he was the yang to Behrens’ ying. A dominant presence in the air and a perfect target man when Mainz are devoid of ideas but I doubt he will be on penalty duties any longer.

Anthony Caci – 7/10

The shining light on a dark day for Mainz. A well-taken goal on the volley and two key passes that deserved better. He probably won’t take any joy from defeat but can hold his head high.

Edimilson Fernandes Ribeiro – 5/10

The Swiss international didn’t struggle in the air as much as his peers but didn’t exactly cover himself in glory. Positioning was questioning and his two interceptions were bread and butter. At least he made two desperate tackles.

Like Stach, substituted with tp ten minutes ago and was inconspicuous for most of the game. He made one key pass in the second half but another forgettable performance in midfield.

Domino Kohr – 4/10

Substituted in the 59th minute after being run ragged by Behrens. It would be unfair to say he was out of his depth but he was certainly treading water, which probably explained his inability to challenge anyone in the air.

His first Bundesliga appearance and didn’t embarrass himself like many of his more senior peers. Lots of cute touches and tried to pick up the tempo when he was on the ball. Wasn’t afraid to fly into some challenges, much to the enjoyment of the away support.

Brajan Gruda 59’ – 5/10

Provided some much-needed pace and creativity when he came on but, aside from Caci, was pretty much alone in providing any attacking threat.

Nelson Weiper 80’ – 5/10

Aymane Barkok 74’ – 5/10

Tom Krauß 80’ – 5/10

Nothing to say of note for these late substitutions that failed to impact the result.

Bo Svensson – 5/10

Apart from occasionally screaming ferociously at the poor unassuming fourth official about an innocuous foul or two, Svensson seemed to watch the first half as a passenger. His tactical changes at half-time temporarily shifted momentum but he was unable to keep up with Urs Fischer and will hopefully learn from this experience.