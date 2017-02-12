VfL Wolfsburg 2-1 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim: Second-half show from Wolves moves them clear of relegation zone

VfL Wolfsburg claimed a vital win on Sunday afternoon in the Bundesliga as they defeated TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 2-1 at the Volkswagen Arena to move seven points clear of the relegation zone.

It didn't look good for the Wolves though as Steven Zuber opened the scoring for Julian Nagelsmann's side, who could have been more than goal in front at halftime.

Something changed though in the second half as the Wolves got themselves back on level terms five minutes in when Maximilian Armold struck a fantastic half volley into the back of the net.

Daniel Didavi then scored the winner for the Wolves 17 minutes from time to give the hosts a vital win in what has been a hugely disappointing season to date for the team.

Visitors dominated throughout the first half

The start of the game was pretty even with both sides settling into their task well until a moment of brilliance Pavel Kaderabek almost saw the visitors go in front.

The defender broke up play in his own half and went on an amazing run towards the hosts box before he was brought down just outside the box.

From this free-kick, Kerem Demirbay hit the crossbar with a lovely left footed effort which Diego Benaglio could only admire and hope it didn't go into the net.

Zuber made the visitors dominance count with the opening goal of the game

All of a sudden then after this chance, the visitors took control of the game and they made their possession count when on the counter attack. Demirbay picked up the ball in space and played a lovely weighted through ball to Zuber, who hit a nice curling shot first time into the back of the net to get the crucial first goal in the game.

They almost made it two when Benaglio made a good save from Marco Terrazzino, who came on as a first half substitute. On the rebound then the ball fell to Andrej Kramarić but his terrible first touch saw the chance disappear.

On the other hand, the hosts really struggled to create any chances of note and as the half went on the home players started to get frustrated and committed plenty of fouls. This really helped the visitors to not have any problems in the game as they went in at half time with one goal lead.

The hosts were much improved at the start of the second half as Arnold struck an equaliser early on

The second half was much different as the hosts came out of the blocks quickly and should have been back on level terms when Didavi. On as a second half substitute, he played a good pass through to Mario Gomez but the striker didn't manage to get the better of Oliver Baumann, who made a good save to keep his team in front.

The miss from Gomez wasn't costly though as from the resulting corner, Arnold hit a fantastic half volley into the back of net from outside the box after the visitors failed to clear the ball full from the corner to get his team back on level terms.

Benaglio made crucial saves for the Wolves to keep his side on level terms

The equaliser woke the visitors up though in the second half and they almost went back in front when Demirbay saw a goalbound shot from the edge of the box well saved by Benaglio.

Adam Szalai was next to have a great chance for the visitors when Demirbay played the ball through to the striker but he also saw his effort saved by Benaglio.

Didavi netted a winner for the Wolves to help his team to a vital win

Them misses proved costly as from a Ricardo Rodríguez free-kick, 17 minutes from time, the ball fell to Didavi in the box to complete the turnaround after the visitors failed to clear the ball.

They almost managed to score a third before the end when Gomez hit a shot towards goal from a cross but Baumann just managed to stop the ball on the line.

It didn't matter though as the Wolves held on to claim a very important win that has moved them further away from the relegation zone while the visitors lost only their second goal of the season.