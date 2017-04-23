Eintracht Braunschweig 2-0 VfL Bochum: Nyman brace lifts Lions into second

A double from Christoffer Nyman sealed a 2-0 win for Eintracht Braunschweig over VfL Bochum, as the home side went joint-top of 2. Bundesliga.

Team news

Torsten Lieberknecht made three alterations, following their disappointing derby day loss to Hannover 96, in a bid to get back to winning ways. Maximilian Sauer, Hendrick Zuck and Domi Kumbela were restored to the line-up in place of Phil Ofosu-Ayeh, Jan Hochscheidt and Julius Biada.

Gertjan Verbeek and Bochum, on the other hand, opted for just the single change following their 1-0 win over SpVgg Greuther Fürth last weekend. That saw Nico Rieble replace Marco Stiepermann on the left side of midfield.

Braunschweig on top

Braunschweig got off to a promising start in the game, as they pinned Bochum back from the get-go. Nyman headed over from before Ken Reichel's swerving shot flew wide of Manuel Riemann's upright. The best chance fell for Zuck after good work out wide by Nyman to make the most of Quirin Moll's pass, though he blazed over from close range.

Braunschweig pressure finally subsided and that gave Bochum a chance to come forward. Saulo Decarli made a brave block to keep out Vitaly Janelt's powerful drive, while Thomas Eisfield's dipping volley was brilliantly kept out by Jasmin Fejzic.

However, the Lions came back towards the end of the first period and went close once again. Toto Nyman blazed over the bar after Onel Hernandez, who signed a new deal before kick off through to 2020, had created the chance.

Nyman finally finishes

What had been lacking in the first half was found within 60 seconds of the restart. Riemann's punch was only half cleared by his defence, and the ball was quickly fired back into Nyman's feet. The Swede showed great control and managed to catch Hoogland slightly off guard to work enough space to fire past Riemann at his near post.

The game went back and forward between the sides from there, as Zuck looked for a penalty under pressure from Jan Gyamerah. Hernandez was again involved and a fine run was ended with Nyman being thwarted by Riemann. At the other end, both Peniel Mlapa and Anthony Losilla were denied by strong saves from the impressive Fejzic.

Then came the final flurry of activity. Bochum's best chance fell for Johannes Wurtz, who found Fejzic in unbeatable form. A quick break up the other end saw Riemann foul Mirko Boland in the box. Nyman's penalty was poor and saved, but the rebound was a simple tap in for the forward to move the Lions level at the top. Bochum sit 10th.