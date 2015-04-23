French Open; Most Difficult to Win? Truth or Myth?
French Open; most difficult to win? Myth or Substance?

Is the French Open the toughest grand slam to win? Many people associate long rallies with tough, as they're physically gruelling and require greater endurance. Why is this the benchmark though? Don't get us wrong, we're not saying a professional triathlete could pick up a tennis racquet, simply have a couple of coaching sessions and be ready to beat Djokovic and Nadal on clay. The question however is, why is it most seem inclined to placing such importance on how much a tennis match takes out of you for a barometer of what levels difficulty?

The results suggest that top ten players are vulnerable to losing in the first week of Wimbledon and the US Open (Rounds 1-3), much more so than they are at the other two major tournaments earlier in the year at the same stage. We've discovered this is because the surfaces at these two slams are faster. Wimbledon is played on relatively low skidding grass and the US Open on low bouncing/zipping hard court. This makes the world of difference for lower ranked players trying to upset the very best at the top of the game. If an attacking middle-ranked unseeded player has come into the tournament in a really good hitting rhythm and is striking the ball close to flawlessly, they're going to be dangerous and have a shot at blowing the top player off the court. The top guy is going need to be near the top of his level to contain the barrage and they tend not to be early into the tournament.

In 2012 Lucas Rosol was one of the dozens in the last decade who has been able to bring this sort of full throttle, one/two ball bash tennis to the table. Rosol rocked the tennis world by beating down legend Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon and knocking him out in the second round phase. He didn't just beat him down, he completely took him to pieces and Nadal had no solution. Many have managed this feat with other top players and we will name them later. Rosol is just another one of them who came out banging down aces/unreturnables, cleaning lines with his forehand and virtually bulldozing his way past a legend of the sport. Was it any surprise though? He was the underdog and had nothing to lose, was inspired by playing against a big name on the big stage and used the crowd to feed off energy. He could swing through his strokes freely.