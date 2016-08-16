Rio 2016: Biles soars to fourth Rio gold on floor, with GB's Tinkler claiming surprise bronze

On the final day of competition in the Artistic Gymnastics, America's Simone Biles stole the show, claiming her fourth gold medal of the Rio Olympics.

Biles, who's attempt to become the first Gymnast to win five gold's at one Olympics came crashing down on Monday, put in an astonishing floor routine to become just the fourth American athlete to win four gold's at one Olympic Games.

Fellow American Alexandra Raisman claimed silver, while 16-year-old Amy Tinkler from Great Britain fought off the competition to nab bronze.

The three floor medalists (image source: getty via mirror.co.uk)

Biles responds to beam disappointment with stunning floor routine

Billed as the best female gymnast coming into these games, Biles has lived upto her reputation with some excellent performances over the past week on her way to four gold medal's and she ended with a bang.

Her solitary mistake on the beam one day before had ended her chance of a historical five gold's, but she hit back in the floor final with a stunning routine which encompassed some typically extravagant tumbles.

Biles watched on as the the first three competitiors failed to make much of a mark on the leaderboard, with China's Yan Wang taking the early lead with a 14.666 for her routine to the tune of Woodkid's Run Boy Run. It was then Great Britain's Amy Tinkler who took to the floor, and she took the lead with a solid mark of 14.933 after nailing all of her landings on a strong routine which was awarded 8.533 for execution.

It was then Biles' who was fifth to go, and she left nothing to chance with a stunning routine which was met with a resounding reception from the crowd at the Rio Olympic Arena. Taking on a routine with the highest difficulty rating (6.900) of anybody competing, Biles' ability to gain so much height on her tumbles really stood out as the judges awarded her an execution score of 9.066 for a total mark of 15.966, over a point ahead of Tinkler.

Raisman claims second meaning Tinkler remains in bronze

Switzerland's Giulia Steingruber suffered a number of her mistakes to score just 11.800, before America's Aly Raisman took to the floor.

The 22-year-old secured a 1-2 finish for the Americans with a score of 15.500 thanks to high execution marks, which gave Raisman her sixth Olympic medal, placing her just second behind Shannon Miller for American gymnasts.

Last to go was Vanessa Ferrari of Italy, and from the moment she was awarded a 14.766 score, Tinkler knew that she had claimed an Olympic medal at the age of just 16.

As the youngest member of Team GB, Tinkler's medal was a welcome surprise having qualified seventh after a score of 14.600 last Sunday.