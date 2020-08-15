London Lions sign BBL matured Shane Walker

The London Lions have wasted no time expanding their squad as they prepare for their first season in Europe and the impending restart of the BBL.

Shane Walker is the latest addition to the squad, a 6'10" centre/power forward who had an impressive stint in the BBL with the Leicester Riders between 2015 and 2018, before moving to Swedish side Koping Stars.

Seasoned Veteran

Walker, 32, enters the Lions team as one of the more experienced players, adding a legitimate veteran presence on the floor and in all likelihood assisting with the development of the Lions' younger core of talent with his leadership abilities.

After Shane's stellar three years in the BBL for the Leicester Riders, he would seek some European experience with Swedish outfit Koping Stars.

During this one year spell, the British forward would average 8.1 points and 5.6 rebounds, all in just an average of 21 minutes of game time.

A modern "big man"

Being able to shoot the three-ball is becoming practically essential for a centre in today's game, and Walker does just that.

He finished his season in Sweden averaging 37% from behind the arc - borderline elite for a big man.

The acquisition of such a player allows for the Lions to space the floor, forcing the defence to decide if they should guard the three or the paint, an idea reinforced by coach Vince Macaulay.

"His shooting at that position adds another dimension"

Coach Macaulay shared his excitement with the signing, saying:

"Clearly Shane has the game to excel at a high level, his length and athletic ability are great and his shooting at that position adds another dimension.

"I have been impressed by his willingness to learn and his desire to get better.

"We are happy that Shane’s experience will also be a factor on our European journey".

"I'm Back"

These were the words uttered by Shane Walker as he declared his BBL comeback, saying:

“I am extremely excited to play in London this year, I’ve always had a respect for the organisation and have admired the strides they have taken in recent years.

"Of course, it will be a little different this time around as my time in the UK is usually related to my success in Leicester.

"So I’m even more motivated to continue that success and bring Championships to the capital".

The big-time draws closer

The Lions roster is now up to 13 players, brimming with quality and depth as the Basketball Champions League draws ever closer.

There is clear hope from the Lions and much speculation from the BBL fans as to just how much this team can achieve.

September 15th at the Copper Box Arena is where the Lions journey officially gets underway, facing Lithuanian side Neptunas Klaipeda in the first qualifying round of the Basketball Champions League.