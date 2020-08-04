VAVEL UK Basketball profiles: London Lions' Kervin Bristol

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 22: Mike Tuck of Sheffield Sharks us challenged at the rim by Kervin Bristol of London Lions during the British Basketball League game between London Lions and Sheffield Sharks at Copper Box Arena on March 22, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

Kervin Bristol is a Haitian-American defensive-minded player born in Port-Au-Prince, Haiti on September 4th 1988.

From Haiti to the US

Bristol attended Institution Saint-Louis de Gonzague Secondary School in Haiti, before moving to Fort Lauderdale, Florida to attend Broward College.

The 31-year-old then moved on to Fordham University, who boast Eric Paschall as their most recent graduate to play in the NBA, and he has had a starring role with the Golden State Warriors in his debut season this year - while Steph Curry recovers from injury.

Standing at 6ft10, Bristol is a power forward/centre who recently played for MBC Mykolaiv in the Ukraine SuperLeague.

He started his basketball career in 2012 at Istanbutspor and is somewhat of a journeyman, having played for the likes of Hopsi Polzela in Slovenia, Mykolaiv in Ukraine, JDA Dijon in France, Anwil Wloclaveh in Poland and Nizhny Novgovod in Russia just to name a few.

Strengths and weaknesses

Standing at 6'10", Bristol is not likely to pop many three pointers next season.

What you will find the Haitian doing is dominating the paint, making his presence known to the opposition.

Inside the opposition's paint, Bristol will be up close and personal, using his physical prowess to score his team points, laying up from close range or dunking on his marker.

Another strength of the 31-year-old is his clever thinking and awareness when it comes to pick and roll plays and screens - you will often find Bristol screening to create space for his teammate or occasionally himself.

In an interview by hoopshabit.com on the strengths to his game, Bristol said: "It would be my defensive capabilities, rebounding and blocking shots.

"I do have offensive skills, and many people underestimate me on that end."

Career Highlights

Bristol has enjoyed a solid career which has included numerous individual honours.

Playing for Hopsi Polzela in Slovenia, Bristol won the 2013 Slovenian League MVP, as well as being crowned the rebounding champion in the same season.

The following year, Bristol moved to Mykolaiv in Ukraine where he won the Ukrainian League Defensive Player of the Year, Ukrainian League Forward of the Year and the Ukrainian League Import Player of the Year, as well as being named the Ukrainian League Rebounding Champion of the Year too.

The forward then broke three records during his short stay at Nizhny Novgovod in Russia, most rebounds in a game (19), highest rebound average (9.63) and most blocks in a half (5).

Last season's statistics

Bristol rejoined Mykolaiv last season and played 23 games for the Ukrainian side, where he posted an average of 6.6 points per game.

Shooting 53.1% from the field, Bristol again impressed more with the defensive side to his game, averaging 8.1 rebounds per game as well as 1.4 blocks per game.

Since the Haiti star last played for the Lions, his assists per game has went down from 1.2 to 0.7, but this won't be too much of a worry for head coach Vince Macauley.

Bristol averaged 6.4 points per game at the Lions back in the 2018-19 BBL season, and cemented himself as a fan-favourite with his dominating defensive displays - making 1.8 blocks per game and 6.8 rebounds per game.

"Loveliest guy I have coached"

Lions head coach Vince Macauley has spoke fondly of Bristol's work rate, attitude and personality.

“Kervin is one of the most lovely guys I have ever coached, he really is a coach’s dream,” said Lions head coach Vince Macaulay.

“He works hard all the time, he takes on any challenge on the floor and the spirit he brings to the team is awesome.

“One of the main reasons we achieved what we did was down to Kervin and I knew if the chance ever arose again, I would bring him back to London.”

Bristol added, “I’m excited and grateful for this opportunity to be back in London for another season.

"I loved it here last time and competing in the Basketball Champions League is just icing on the cake.”