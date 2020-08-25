Worcester Wolves Sign Rookie Guard Lamarr 'Fresh' Kimble

Worcester Wolves have announced their fifth signing for the 2020/21 BBL Season, bringing in rookie star Lamarr Kimble.

Coach Matt Newby brings another guard to strengthen this New Era Worcester Team.

The Louisville graduate will embark on his first season as a professional and hopes to become a star in the BBL.

Journey through College

Kimble started his college journey with Saint Josephs playing with the Hawks, averaging 11.7 points per game in his four year run.

The point guard then moved onto playing for the Louisville Cardinals last season averaging 5 points, 2.7 assists and 1.5 rebounds per game averaging 20 minutes per game.

Playing at a high level can be a challenge for some, Kimble will be looking to turn heads in his first year as a Professional.

Wolves hunt for more Silverware

Coach Newby will be looking to add to his trophy cabinet after a successful first season with the Worcester Wolves, beating the Bristol Flyers in the BBL Cup Final.

Adding Kimble to the squad can offer a lot to the team and Newby feels he's the right man for the job.

“I am really pleased with the signing of Lamarr Kimble. He is a guard with great pedigree who is dynamic and plays incredibly composed but at a high tempo."

"He has the natural ability to create his own advantages and his selflessness really stands out both on film and statistically. His path in college would see him significantly impact two great programs in St Josephs and Louisville."

"I think this is a great addition to the Wolf Pack’s back court and feel he will have the opportunity to evolve in the BBL and further define his own game whilst contributing to the continued ascension of the Worcester program.”

Making the jump to the professional level can be tough, but Lamarr Kimble looks up to the challenge ahead.

“I feel blessed for the opportunity the franchise and Coach Newby have given me, I am excited to be coming to the UK and representing the City of Worcester."

"I cannot wait to put on the Worcester Wolves uniform and give my all on court for the Wolf Pack!".