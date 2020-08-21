Worcester Wolves sign Rookie Brandon Anderson

Worcester Wolves have announced the signing of graduate from Brown University, Brandon Anderson.

Coach Matt Newby has been known to use a young core of players; now adding the 22-year-old guard from Rhode Island.

Anderson has been added to the a roster compiling of Mike Parks Jr and last seasons captain, Maarten Bouwknecht.

Rookie Season

Anderson enters this season as his rookie year as a professional, graduating from Brown University last year.

He averaged an impressive 17.7 Points Per game, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game in the Ivy League.

Playing his first season as a professional, Brandon Anderson is going to need to bring all of the talent he has to ensure he drives this Worcester team towards a BBL Championship.

Young Wolves Ready To Hunt

Anderson joins the already young group with himself being 22 and Mike Parks Jr being 23, reflecting much of what we saw from the Worcester Wolves team from the season prior.

This system worked for the Wolves as they won the BBL Cup Final and finished forth in the BBL League Table, focusing around the young core of Mark Hughes, Jordan Williams and Newcastle Eagles new signing Cortez Edwards.

Matt Newby has proven having the youngest average team in the league is a recipe for success, but can he replicate the success from last season?

New Chapter

Anderson is pleased to be joining a team who is focused on winning and drafting around the future of basketball.

“I could not be more excited to join the Wolves for my rookie season. Their winning culture, fast paced style of play and tremendous leadership was everything that I was looking for when making my decision to join the team."

"I can’t wait to get started to help the Wolves continue and improve their success and show the Wolf Pack what I can do.”

Coach Newby's plan seems to be coming together, and is happy to add another piece to his winning formula.

“Brandon is another exciting prospect whose profile in the Ivy League over the last 4 years has gone from strength to strength. He has the ability to contribute significantly in several areas and has excellent versatility in terms of scoring and creating for others."

"He has all the hallmarks of a guard that will be very successful at this level. Brown University have an excellent reputation and Coach Mike Martin was extremely helpful in the recruitment process."

"I look forward to working with Brandon and helping his transition into the professional domain, where I am certain he will have a high impact.”

Worcester Wolves' roster is three deep, with more announcements scheduled to be revealed soon.