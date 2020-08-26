Worcester Wolves sign 6'7 Forward Josh McSwiggan

Worcester Wolves have announced their sixth signing for the 2020/21 BBL Season, bringing in 24-year-old Josh McSwiggan.

McSwiggan joins an already strong team and looks to ensure that this squad stays ready for the upcoming season.

Head Coach Matt Newby adding to an area where current Worcester fan favourite Jordan Williams so McSwiggan has some competition joining the squad for his first professional season.

Journey has only just begun

McSwiggan is an example of a Brit who went abroad to sharpen his skills, joining the University of Portland.

During his time in the NCAA D1, McSwiggan averaged 10 points in 30.4 Minutes Per game.

The 24-year-old joins the Worcester Wolves off the back of his first year with Semi Pro side JALT Le Mans in France's 4th division.

McSwiggan has also represented his country, being selected by Coach Douglas Leichner for the U20 Great Britain team, averaging 3.9 Points in 14 minutes across the eight games played.

Investing in the Young Core

Last season, Coach Newby experimented with a young group of talent. This included the rookie back-court tandem of Mark Hughes and Cortez Edwards, along with Jordan Williams who has re-signed for the 2020/21 season.

With the signing of McSwiggan, Newby looks to employ the same tactic that won Worcester the BBL Cup Final.

“In signing Josh, we have added a player who I feel will strengthen our perimeter even further and also provide some relief in the forward line at times."

"He has the ability to stretch the floor and create some interesting matchup problems for the opposition. He is athletic and shoots the ball with consistency and will contribute across several statistical areas including the glass."

"His selfless play will fit the mould of this program and the squad we are putting together.”

It will be an interesting new start for the young forward who look towards the future with his new team.

“I am extremely excited to be a part of the Wolves this season! I believe coach Newby’s style of play will bring out the most of my skill set so that I can contribute to the team on both ends of the floor."

"The Wolfpack is a great fan base and I’m excited to be a part of the family!”