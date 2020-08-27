Worcester Wolves sign NCAA Guard Micah Elan

Worcester Wolves have signed rookie guard Micah Elan after leaving the Pomona-Pitzer Sagehens in the NCAA III Division.

Elan joins the Wolves as the newst signing in a long list of talent, joining the guards with team captain Maarten Bouwknecht and 'Fresh' Lamarr Kimble.

The 24-year old, who has a British passport, looks to bring the talents he learned from the NCAA to the BBL.

Coach Matt Newby continues to add youth to the squad, signing a seventh player to not be older than 25.

Shining in the NCAA

Elan put up a very impressive 21.6 points, 4.4 assists, 4.4 rebounds 1.1 steals and 35.9 minutes from 29 game starts just last season for the Pomona-Pitzer Sagehens.

During this season, Elan averaged 47.5% from behind the arc and finished the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament MVP and All-First Team following an impressive final college year.

Elan comes into this Wolves team with the ability to spread the floor and shoot from range when it matters, in an ever evolving game of basketball that relies on a good long range shot than ever.

Opportunity to Shine on the Professional Stage

Micah Elan looks to show that he's the right man for the job as Head Coach Newby looks to employ the same strategy as last season.

In the 2019/20 season, Newby would rotate three guards that were extremely talented with Mark Hughes and Cortez Edwards.

This season, Matt Newby will get to rotate With Lamarr kimble, Micah Elan and Captain Maarten Bouwknect.

Elan shall be looking to excite in his first professional season and lookig to show why Matt Newby signed him.

“I am excited to sign with the Worcester Wolves which gives me an opportunity to compete at a high level for a great club and in a great city. I enjoyed my conversations with Coach Newby and believe the team culture and playing style will bring out the best of my game."

"Playing professional basketball has been a lifelong dream and I am looking forward to developing as a player and a person and contributing to a winning culture in Worcester. I’m very grateful for this opportunity to compete with my new teammates and play for the organization and the Wolf Pack.”

The talent that Elan will bring to the side is something Head Coach Matt Newby is looking to employ each season and wanting to elevate his team to new heights.

“The addition of Micah to our perimeter is really positive, it was clear throughout the process of recruitment that he has an appetite to further his career in Europe."

"His game lends itself to our style of play and I am keen to see how he integrates with our perimeter where we will have strength in depth. He has a big opportunity to build upon a really strong collegiate career, where in his senior year he became a NCAA Division III All American which highlights his credentials."

"I look forward to working with Micah and helping his game evolve.”