NBA Fantasy League: Week One - Doncic and Williamson the go-to guys?

The new NBA season has arrived and so has the Sky Sports Fantasy League, bringing the competition to between us fans as well as the players.

The basketball journalists at VAVEL UK have all joined a league and the competitive banter has already begun - but our aim is not just to determine which journalist would make the best General Manager, but to give you insight into which players will help you to beat all your friends!

Starting off, VAVEL UK Basketball editor Dan Huggins will be showing you his $100m roster and tell you why he has picked each player.

Point Guard - Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, $20.1m

My first-choice point guard is Luka Doncic, purely because he is my tip to win the MVP award at the end of the season.

Averaging 28.8 points per game, 9.5 rebounds per game and 8.8 assists per game last season, the 21-year-old Slovenian seems to drop a triple-double performance nearly every other game in a Dallas Mavericks team that were beaten by the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the play-offs last season.

Should Doncic improve on his form from last season, there is no doubt in my mind he will be in the 'best player in the NBA' conversation.

Shooting Guard - Tyler Herro, Miami Heat, $9.2m

This pick for me is a bargain at just $9.2m, because I am convinced by 'Boy Wonder' that he has the ability to become a regular starter this season at the Heat.

Many would argue that it is too early for Herro to be considered a starter, but his play-off form at the end of last season would suggest otherwise - he dropped 37 points against Boston Celtics in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals and 21 points against Los Angeles Lakers in Game Four of the NBA Finals.

He has showcased the killer instinct he possesses in big games, and he even has the backing of Lil Wayne and Big Sean who featured on the remix of Jack Harlow's song 'Tyler Herro'. Can you argue with Lil Wayne and Big Sean?

Center - Jonas Valanciunas, Memphis Grizzlies, $17.1m

I was not completely sure about who to pick at center, and I'm still not 100% convinced I have made the right move - but I am happy to follow the advice of my fellow journalist Jake Tomkinson, a big Grizzlies fan and a big Valanciunas fan too.

The 6 ft 11 in Lithuanian can score the ball, having put up 19.9 points per game in the 2018-19 season and 14.9 points per game in the last season - but his defensive game is eye-catching too.

His average of 11.3 rebounds per game from last season suggests he can get a double-double in nearly every single game and he usually puts up a block per game too - making him a dominant presence in the paint.

Small Forward - OG Anunoby, Toronto Raptors, $11.2m

The KING - or at least to us English fans and particularly us London based fans who can't wait to see him rep our city again in the NBA.

Anunoby is a player who continues to get better and better with every single game and while he may not be the show-stopper, he is an important role player for the Raptors.

The 23-year-old managed an average of 10.6 points , 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game in his third season in the NBA and has just signed a brand new four year deal worth $72m - plus who can forget that Game Three buzzer-beater against the Boston Celtics?

Power Forward - Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans, $20.1m

The number one overall draft pick from 2019 is set for his first full season in the NBA after suffering with injury throughout the last.

When Williamson returned, it's fair to say he lit up the league in his limited game time, averaging 22.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

His athleticism and huge dunks will get the fans on their feet when they can all return to stadiums, but for now I'm sure fans will be excited by the young superstar from the comfort of their sofas.

Flex Picks - Bol Bol, Denver Nuggets, $7.8m and Alex Caruso, LA Lakers, $7.4m

My flex picks probably were the easiest and quickest two picks I could have made - Alex Caruso and Bol Bol.

Starting off with Bol, he has been on top form for the Nuggets in pre-season when many didn't expect him to play as much in the regular season as he probably will now, after impressing with his three-ball game and defensive presence.

I am sure that the 21-year-old Sudanese rookie will improve on this year and receive plenty more game time - while my other pick, Caruso, I am also sure will play a big role in the Lakers side off the bench.

You don't need me to tell you Caruso is a valuable player to the current NBA Champions, LeBron James can do that for me and after that my input really isn't necessary - besides I have to rep the player who struggles the most with his hairline like I have.

