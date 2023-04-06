Two goals in quick succession spells Singapore victorious over Johor in the Annual Causeway Cup.

Singapore Sikh represents, mainly formed by players representing the top teams in Singapore such as Singapore Khalsa Association, Old Rafflesians Association and Singapore Cricket Club, all of which are teams that are playing in the FBT Singapore Men’s Hockey League 1, were invited by the Johor Sikhs Sports Club to challenge for the Causeway Cup which was revived after a few years due to the pandemic.

The match started with Singapore controlling most of the possession and often going on the attack. Johor did well to keep out any unforced errors in the first quarter, but failed as early as 10 minutes, when Hashpal Singh did well to earn his side their first penalty corner of the game. Balraj Singh, without any pressure, stepped up and tried to convert his drag flick, but it was well saved by Johor’s goalkeeper.

A fast-transitional play saw Johor’s Sarwan Singh transferring the ball with immense power and speed down to Singapore’s defending zone, which caught the team by surprise from the counterattack, as Singapore’s Gurvinder Sidhu’s attempt to reach for the ball unfortunately bounced off his stick, conceding Singapore’s first penalty corner due to dangerous play. Johor was unable to convert their penalty corner as their attacker dragged it wide. The first quarter ended scoreless.

Both teams regrouped themselves for a better second quarter. The second quarter began, with Singapore keeping more of the possession, attempting to find the right time to produce penetrative passes. However, that did not work out well as Johor kept their shape brilliantly and managed to cut out majority of the passing lanes. The second quarter too ended goalless.

The third quarter started at a fast pace with Singapore’s skipper, Prem Singh, getting the ball in the middle of the pitch and advancing up the field, when due to an unlucky rub of the green, he was cleverly dispossessed by Johor's midfielder, Manraj Singh, which resulted in a quick counter-attack leading to Johor’s first goal from ex Malaysian junior player, Kishenraj Singh. With Singapore down 1-0, the remaining minutes of the game saw the Singapore side creating unforced errors and reckless fouls, leading to penalty corners for the opposition. Fortunately for them, Johor was unable to convert their penalty corners. The third quarter came to an end with a score of 1-0 in Johor’s favour.

Coach Bakri then decided on the necessary changes his side needed, which also impacted the way he was tactically setting his team up for the fourth and final quarter of the match. The team knew a comeback was still possible, with team captain and several experienced players taking charge in motivating the team.

The fourth quarter began with Singapore’s approach to utilise every single second of the remaining 15 minutes effectively. Singapore started looking hungry to score, and it finally paid off six minutes later when Belvinderjit Singh and Thamir Singh combined well down the left flank to send in a dangerous cross, finding Ishwarinder Singh, who was completely unmarked, taking it first time and tapping the ball home easily, scoring the equaliser. Not long after, Thamir intercepted a pass and Singapore started the counter-attack from their own half at full speed, with him relaying the ball to our captain, Prem Singh, whom with utmost composure and confidence, slithered past the last defender and the goalkeeper, before flicking the ball into the back of the net.

Scoring two goals in quick succession, Singapore held their grounds till the final whistle and emerged victorious in the annual Causeway Cup 2023. Captain Prem Singh was then approached by Vavel Singapore to give his thoughts on the game.

Sarwan Singh on the left and Prem Singh on the right

Coming into this game

“Overall, it was getting the team mentally and physically prepared for this game. The game plan was to utilise certain training aspects, formations, different players at new positions, in preparation for the main tournament in June. Getting the team gelling as one unit was a big factor. It was good to have senior experienced players like Jasmeet, Ishwarpal, Ishu, Harmin and Rajvinder back into the squad along with U-21 national player, Balraj Singh”.

A goalless first quarter

“It felt like a chess game. Both teams were getting used to the pitch and trying to outwit each other through different transitions in the game. The Singapore team were moving the ball across the pitch as a unit and the aim was for each player to have a few touches of the ball and gain confidence as the game wore on”.

Going into the fourth quarter with a goal down

“It was all or nothing in the last Quarter. Either we went back filling half empty knowing what could have been or we gave it our all and make our attacking domination count. The team stepped up and the end score is a testament to it”.

Your winning goal

“It was a proud and joyful moment, but in my mind since we conceded the first goal, which I take accountability for, it was an all-out objective to make up for it. It’s all about how much wants and desires, you must make it there for the rest of the team. I may have scored goals in the past, but I think this showed the capability of us as a team attacking opponents at speed and determination. After the goal, the players were holding and passing the ball around with much more vigour and confidence”.

Reflections and the preparations for the Gurdwara Cup

“It’s a positive and encouraging start, especially being a goal down and coming back to win it, that too in Malaysia. Enjoy the victory for the weekend but this is a small "battle" won along the journey to June. No one should rest on their laurels. There are some aspects of individual and team play to be worked upon and that has been shared to the team after the game. Players must be committed to the cause and attend trainings and work on their own to make the final 18 cut. Every individual must take responsibility and step up more now than ever, as at the end of the day, they should be at their best to represent Singapore in June. Train with hunger and desire, play with intelligence and passion while wearing the jersey with pride. This last sentence is my message to this pool of talented and enthusiastic boys.

“We are thankful for the support from the SKA management committee, chairman sports and specially our reliable guidance and leadership under Coach Bakri and Manager Sukvinder Singh Sandhu”