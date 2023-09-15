The Guv'nors vs The Tribe: The Box Off Semi-Finals Preview

Co-founder of The Box Off, Razi Hassan chose Birmingham and London as two of the four cities who would be competing in the inaugural Box Off event due to the pair's "heritage of producing good boxers."

Saturday's match-ups certainly evidence this, as the duo will battle it out inside the ring to be crowned The Box Off team champions, with a host of talent on show at Telford International Centre.

The Londoners are captained by the East End's finest, TV personality Tom Skinner, who owns a 'Bosh' gym of his own.

Hassan wanted Skinner to skipper the fighters from England's capital right from the very start, and revealed: "We were so fortunate in being able to get all of our first choices. Tom was always going to be the captain of London."

The 32-year-old from Brentwood, Essex said: "I think it is a great concept, I am very thankful being a part of it. It is great for boxing, I am really enjoying it."

He later added: "We are already the Guv'nors already aren't we, we are the Guv'nors, it is in the name, we haven't got to mess about, we are already there."

Fighting talk from London captain, Tom Skinner (Photo courtesy of BoxOffPR)

Captaining the Brummies is rapper and personality Jaykae, a key figure in the second city , who, like Skinner, owns his own gym.

He said: "Me and Tom (Skinner) are representatives of the Birmingham and London communities, respectively. That’s the good thing about having us included, because our fans may not be the biggest boxing fans, but it brings attention to the event which then brings attention to the fighters who are trying to make a name for themselves."

The Match-Ups

Sarah Worsfold vs Bree Wright (woman welterwight)

Sarah Worsfold may be fairly new to boxing, but definitely knows how to fight. The London based fighter fought for a world title in kickboxing in 2022 in Holland, and has since made the switch to boxing, with her second professional bout coming this weekend.

Ahead of her clash with Bree Wright, she said: "We are both putting our records on the line. There are not many fighters that do that but yeah I am just so looking forward to just doing it tomorrow night, I think it is going to be a great fight."

Liam Wells vs Ryszard Lewicki (men middleweight)

Liam Wells has twelve bouts under his belt as he continues his progress as a professional boxer. The middleweight fighter has been largely successful, coming out on top on nine occasions.

Ahead of Saturday’s battle, he said: “It is a good platform to be on with plenty of promotion. It is another 50/50 fight, and they are the types of fights I want to be in.”

Julian Wilson vs Sheldon McDonald (cruiserweight)

Julian Wilson is yet to be defeated so far in his professional career, possessing an impressive 4-0 record in the early stages of his campaign to make it in the industry.

He will be going to war with Sheldon McDonald and said: “I am not really here to talk about the past, I am just focused on tomorrow and doing the business. I focus on myself, I know what I need to know.

“I heard him say that he is going to be victorious, so he is a confident man. He is definitely going to need it, so may the best man win.”

Tanya Ledger vs Sylwia Doligala (woman bantamweight)

Tanya Ledger will be making her professional debut this weekend as part of Birmingham’s ‘The Tribe’.

Despite this, she is far from inexperienced as she represented Great Britain in kickboxing. This weekend marks a huge point in her life, as she has recovered from SPD which left her on crutches and will enter the ring in Telford to mark her return to sport.

Ahead of her debut, she said: “I just decided because my kicks were not kicking no more, to just go into boxing.”

Jackson Osagie vs Robbie Chapman (mens light heavyweight)

Jackson Osagie remained cautious with what he said in the press conference, casting a mysterious figure who is certainly one to watch in the ring.

He gave little away, but did say: “If you know where I come from, you know my style. It is a collection of history.”

His opponent boxed often as an amateur and referred to Osagie’s lack of amateur fights when he claimed: “It should be another easy night at the office.”

Chapman continued by saying: “All I want to do is fight. I found out about this tournament, they asked if I wanted to do it, I didn’t ask any questions.”

Michael Likalu vs Kutaiba Jimenez (men might-middleweight)

A ferocious debate between these two only increased what is at stake after they touch gloves.

It was almost an insults tennis match between the pair as things got heated In Telford.

Michael Likalu began by saying: “I just hope my guy over there can withstand the heat. I hope he is ready, he looks a bit drained to be fair.”

Kutaiba Jimenez let his opponent do the talking, knowing whoever won and progressed to The Box Off Final would have the last laugh.

He finally replied to Likalu’s trash-talking and said: “You talk to much, that is your fifteen minutes of fame, enjoy it”

The former promised to knock his opponent out and revealed his aims to get the job done early, adding more heat to the fire.

Darryl Tapfuma vs Samuel Pikire (mens super-featherweight)

A heated exchange between the pair of fighters during the weigh-ins produced a fiery conference, as their passion was illustrated clearly.

Pikire said: “Guys like me, we like to fight. When I am good and ready, we run that back.”

He was hastily cut off by Tapfuma, who stated he would knock him out and constantly riled up his opponent. His next claim was that he would “beat up” Pikire and it became a bit of a shouting match.

Pikire promised to “batter” his opponent and stated no-one would remember Tapfuma after he is beaten.

It went back and forth, and was definitely entertaining, with the hosts having to put a halt to the verbal tennis.

How To Watch

Tickets are available to buy, or you can watch the live stream on Boxing Social's YouTube channel.

The link to buy tickets: https://theboxoff.ticketco.events/uk/en/m/e/the_box_off_semifinals/press

The link to the live stream: https://www.youtube.com/c/BoxingSocial