Formula 2 Great Britain Qualifying Report - Ilott takes pole as Galael hits trouble

Callum Ilott secured his second pole position of the 2020 season this afternoon, after managing to better Christian Lundgaard's time late in the session. Lundgaards teamate Marcus Armstrong struggled however, languishing down the order.

Due to the events of the Formula One FP2, with Sebastian Vettel encountering problems with his car, qualifying was delayed by 15 minutes whilst stewards repaired the damage to the curb. This resulted in an increased risk of rain during the session, as on many radars across the grid, there was a danger of conditions changing.

Early Stages

Within the first ten minutes of the session, the drivers had all set a time. ART's Lundgaard found himself top of the timings, with Campos's Jack Aitken not too far behind. Aitken, who prior to arriving at his home race, had struggled for results both in qualifying and in the races, looked to have a good deal of pace after the week off.

Both Prema cars of Robert Shwartzman and Mick Schumacher were in the middle of the pack, behind both HiTech and Charouz cars. Another team who struggled early on were the Dams pair of Sean Gelael and Dan Ticktum. Ticktum was the race winner here in the sprint race last week, however in the early stages of the session he was confined to 14th place.

Final Ten Minutes

With the final ten minutes of the session, all of the drivers came back out onto track, all trying to dislodge Lundgaard from the top spot. With one of the first laps, championship challenger Ilott managed to take the fastest lap, which come the end of the session, made him the first driver to get two pole positions this season.

Not long after Ilott's fast lap, the yellow flags dropped in sector two, causing drivers on fast laps, such as Guanyu Zhou, who had just set the fastest first sector of anyone, to abort their laps. The yellow flag was bought on by Indonesian, Galael, as he spun his car on the entrance to Copse corner.

One of the more challenging starts tomorrow come the feature race will be Shwartzman, finding himself down in 11th on the grid. The Russian will be hoping that he can produce a Hungary-esque driver to stay at the top of the championship.

Formula Two Qualifying result