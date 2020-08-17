Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings

TOPSHOT - Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium after the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at the Circuit de Catalunya in Montmelo near Barcelona, on August 16, 2020. (Photo by ALBERT GEA / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALBERT GEA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Spanish Grand Prix provided a whole host of different performances across the grid.

Lewis Hamilton soared to victory with ease as Max Verstappen beat Valtteri Bottas to second place and Charles Leclerc failed to finish.

Hamilton extended the gap at the top of the standings but there was a lot to discuss further down the field too.

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton - 1st

Sheer perfection from the Mercedes Driver. Everyone involved in Formula 1 are fast running out of words to describe the six time world champion and having missed out on the top spot last week not many would have doubted him to get back to winning ways. Hamilton stormed to his fourth win in six races and blew all opposition out of the water in the process.

Rating: 10

Valtteri Bottas - 3rd

Bottas has possibly the biggest second-fiddle role in the world and when Lewis Hamilton is your teammate nine times out of ten you are going to look second best. An underwhelming third now leaves him 43 points behind his British teammate and his hopes of a title challenge look to have crashed and burned at the Circuit de Catalunya for the second season in a row.

Will be disappointed to not have at least picked up the second spot on the podium.

Rating: 7

Ferrari

Charles Leclerc - DNF

The only DNF of the race.

Leclerc started the race on the soft tyres and eventually made a switch to the mediums and although it is impossible to say with certainty, with his opponents still to make an extra stop than him he may have had a solid chance and securing decent points.

It was just not meant to be for Leclerc.

Rating: 5

Sebastian Vettel - 7th

Still a far cry from his former self but would have been pleased with seventh place and anything was an upgrade from his disastrous performance at the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix last week.

With a lot of questions over his future in the sport, Vettel seemed to have cleared his mind to land a decent finish and pick up some points.

Rating: 7/10

Red Bull

Max Verstappen - 2nd

A great first lap saw Verstappen soar past Bottas and into second place and while he was never really troubled by the Finn, his hopes of catching eventual winner Hamilton looked unrealistic for the entirety of the session.

A superb drive allowed him to land second place in the race and second place in the overall standings. The 22-year old impressed viewers as he got the better of Bottas in a lesser car than that of the Mercs and deserves the plaudits that come with it despite finishing 24 seconds behind the lead.

Rating: 9/10

Alexander Albon - 8th

Having qualified in sixth, Alexander Albon and his team would have been bitterly disappointed with the result and his performances.

The Thai Driver never looked like challenging the drivers around him and thus his performance was rather lacklustre. Still failing to fully live up to expectations, Red Bull seem to be becoming increasingly frustrated with the young man and may be running out of time to impress.

Rating: 5/10

McLaren

Carlos Sainz - 6th

Carlos Sainz's race only needs one word to sum it up: solid.

The future Ferrari man displayed great pace at the wheel of the McLaren and evaded some stiff competition from his fellow drivers.

Sixth place was more than he would have hoped for and was close to even snatching fifth but was just held off.

Rating: 8/10

Lando Norris - 10th

In the points again...just.

Considering how he has performed in other races this season, Lando Norris will be kicking himself that small errors cost him the chance to pick up more than just one point.

Dropping two places from where he started the race, Norris will need to cut little mistakes out of his his driving for the rest pdf the season if he has any hopes of continuing the great racing that had everyone talking about him.

Rating: 6/10

Racing Point

Sergio Perez - 5th

Making his return to action after two weeks on the sidelines following a positive Coronavirus test, Sergio Perez seemed effortless.

Although the Mexican initially fell behind his closest rivals, his deployment of a one-stop strategy allowed him to zoom back towards the top of the pack and would have finished fourth if not for the five second penalty.

Rating: 8/10

Lance Stroll - 4th

Outside of the of the top three places that are gradually coming under the control of the Juggernauts that are Mercedes and Red Bull, fourth place is becoming a realistic goal for the other 17 Drivers.

Despite showing some great determination to make a late charge, the Racing Point Driver was perhaps lucky to grab fourth having been moved up a place due to the penalty handed to Perez.

Rating: 8/10

Renault

Daniel Ricciardo - 11th

Daniel Ricciardo and Renault's strategy did not go as they would have planned and as a result he was nowhere near getting in the points or finishing as admirably as he did last week at Silverstone.

The Australian never looked like gaining on Norris or Gasly never mind overtaking them to prevent a point-less race and at one point even looked in trouble of ending the race behind Daniil Kvyat.

Rating: 6/10

Esteban Ocon - 13th

Having got his fans out of their seats in both races of the Silverstone double-header, Esteban Ocon did not really provide anything to cheer about with a poor 13th place.

Finishing a whole eight seconds behind the Driver in front, Ocon would have been kicking himself that he could not even mount any sort of challenge.

Rating: 4/10

AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly - 9th

Finally starting to get the recognition his performances deserve and there seems to be more to come from Pierre Gasly.

Red Bull may be beginning to regret their decision to replace Gasly with Albon with the Frenchman gaining a position from where he started and finishing just behind the man who took his place.

You would be forgiven for thinking his middle name is consistent.

Rating: 8/10

Daniil Kvyat - 12th

Daniil Kvyat had a great start to the race having overtaken Ricciardo early on and looked like he might challenge for points but there is a bit of mystery surrounding his race from then on.

After his decent start he just seemed to lose momentum and never made another move to get back towards the point positions but many were at a loss to explain exactly what caused it.

Rating: 6/10

Alfa Romeo

Kimi Raikkonen - 14th

The former world champion simply did everything by the book and was rewarded for his efforts.

There's not really a lot to say about Kimi Raikkonen's race but he was able to consolidate his position and never gave his chasing pack a sniff at catching him.

Rating: 7/10

Antonio Giovanazzi - 16th

Antonio Giovanazzi did not really provide anything to write home about but having falling to the back of the pack he did well to finish as high as 16th and displayed some good overtaking to get past the two Williams Drivers and Romain Grosjean in his Haas.

Rating: 6/10

Haas

Kevin Magnussen - 15th

Probably as good as he could have hoped for.

Kevin Magnussen's Haas car just seems to lack pace and therefore, 15th was a good result for him. he never looked like finishing any higher but also never looked like falling back or being overtaken by the stragglers.

Rating: 7/10

Romain Grosjean - 19th

Grosjean was well off the pace again and in other news the sky is blue.

The Haas Driver was simply lacklustre for the majority of the race and to make matters worse, he suffered a huge spin towards the end of the race to leave himself lagging behind and finished in dead last.

Rating: 1/10

Williams

George Russell - 17th

There is not really a lot George Russell can do in a Williams car. His talent is there for all to see but he is doing the best imaginable with the tools he has at his disposal.

He did provide some nice viewing as he went past Grosjean but his pace let him down as he went on to finish nine seconds behind Giovanazzi.

Rating: 5/10

Nicholas Latifi - 18th

Just six races into his first F1 season, Nicholas Latifi is still yet to display any of his potential and this race would have been so disheartening for him.

The Williams man finished eight seconds behind his teammate but the worst aspect of the race for him would surely be the fact that he was lapped twice.

Is there more to come from Latifi?

Rating: 3/10