Spanish GP: Hamilton achieves his 92nd pole position 

Achieving his 150th front row start, Lewis Hamilton finished Q3 in first position, 0.059 seconds ahead of his teammate, Valtteri Bottas. The session proved very successful for Racing Point qualifying in P4 and P5, in particular for Sergio Perez who has returned from two weeks out due to coronavirus. Haas and Renault had far less positive results, despite both teams entering the day with increased confidence.

Q1 Summary

The first qualifying session saw the two Williams' cars head out first, and most followed them out quickly to avoid traffic later in the session. Max Verstappen noted on team radio that his car didn't feel quite right, but both Red Bulls were able to produce clean laps.

As expected, Lewis Hamilton finished Q1 in top spot, but interestingly was closely followed by Sergio Perez on his return to F1 after his quarantine. Verstappen snatched P3, 0.371 seconds ahead of Valtteri Bottas in the Mercedes.

The biggest point of note from Q1 was Kimi Raikkonen finishing P15 and making Q2 for the first time this season. George Russell only managed to come in 18th, a poor performance compared to previous Saturdays. Haas also faced disappointment finishing in P16 and P17 after a very successful Friday that had increased their hopes for today.

OUT in Q1: Magnussen, Grosjean, Russell, Latifi, Giovinazzi

Q2 Summary

Q2 proved to be extremely tense, and some brilliant laps by Pierre Gasly and Lance Stroll saw Sebastian Vettel pushed into the elimination zone. This will be the Ferrari driver's third time starting in P11 this season. Gasly impressed hugely by ending Q2 in 5th position - four places ahead of Alex Albon who took his seat at Red Bull.

Hamilton was able to snatch P1 once again, followed by Bottas and then the Red Bull of Verstappen. In the Racing Point car, Stroll managed P4, outperforming his teammate.

Lando Norris only just kept his record as the only driver - except Hamilton, Bottas and Verstappen - to reach Q3 in every Qualifying this season by ending the session in P10. He beat Vettel by 0.002 of a second. Both Renaults failed to make Q3, despite a positive weekend last week at Silverstone.

OUT in Q2: Vettel, Kvyat, Ricciardo, Raikkonen, Ocon

Q3 Summary

The third and final session of Qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix saw Mercedes dominate once again, with Hamilton and Bottas securing P1 and P2, respectively. For the first time at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Verstappen made it into the top three in Qualifying and will be chasing down the 'Black Arrows' in tomorrow's race.

Racing Point's Perez and Stroll achieved a very strong P4 and P5, as the appeals continue regarding the legality of their cars' brake ducts. Albon improved on his Q2 result and will be starting the race in 6th. Although appearing a threat in the earlier sessions, Gasly was only able to secure P10, but still greatly outperformed his teammate.

Sainz and Norris of McLaren will line up side by side on the grid tomorrow in 7th and 8th, whilst Charles Leclerc managed P9. Another disappointing result for Ferrari in their already difficult season.