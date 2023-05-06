Miami Grand Prix Qualifying Rundown: Perez pole and Merecedes troubles

The Miami Grand Prix always brings the heat and qualifying certainly served up some drama with an exciting grid for tomorrow's race.

Sergio Perez secured his second pole position of the season with Fernando Alonso in P2 and Carlos Sainz in P3.

Max Verstappen struggled on his first attempt and could not set a lap time after Charles Leclerc crashed his Ferrari on his second attempt.

Verstappen will start P9 and Leclerc P7 as they look to hunt down their team mates in the race on Sunday.

Qualifying 1

Q1 provided some shock exits as both McLaren's were knocked out with Lando Norris just missing out in 16th and his team mate Oscar Piastri finishing 19th.

It has been a disappointing weekend so far for the McLaren's, as their pace during the practice sessions was not promising and does not bode well for their chances on Sunday.

Another shock exit was the Aston Martin of Lance Stroll who could only put his car in 18th whilst Fernando Alonso was three tenths quicker in P12.

Rookie Logan Sargeant qualified last in his first home race and Yuki Tsunoda finished in P17 when the other Alpha Tauri of Nyck de Vries managed to take his car into Q2.

The Mercedes were struggling in Q1 and in the last two practice sessions but they managed to find their way into Q2.

Qualifying 2

Another Q2 elimination for Mercedes this weekend after George Russell's exit in Q2 last week in Baku.

This time it was Lewis Hamilton who was knocked out as he could only manage P13 in what has been a horrendous start to the weekend for Mercedes.

Alexander Albon just missed out on qualifying inside the top ten with a solid P11 finish and Nico Hulkenberg qualified P12 after a slow attempt on his final run.

The Alfa Romeo of Zhou Guanyu and the Alpha Tauri of De Vries rounded of the bottom five in P14 and P15 respectively.

Both of the Red Bulls, Ferraris, Alpines made it through to Q3 alongside Alonso, Russell, Valterri Bottas and Kevin Magnussen.

Qualifying 3

Perez took pole position after Leclerc crashed out of qualifying on his final run.

The Ferrari driver locked up on his first attempt into turn 17 and could only set a lap good enough for P7.

On his second run Leclerc lost the rear of the car and spun into the wall causing a red flag that ended everyone's second attempt at a fast lap.

Leclerc, pictured above, walking away from his damaged Ferrari (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images).

Verstappen will start P9 for tomorrow's race after he abandoned his first run due to running wide and not setting a lap time, Bottas also couldn't set a time and his Q2 lap time was slower than the Dutchman.

Alonso put his Aston Martin on the front row ahead of Sainz in the Ferrari.

Magnussen secured an impressive P4 in the Haas with Pierre Gasly showing the Alpine's strong pace in P5.

Russell finished P6 in a poor session for the Mercedes team and Esteban Ocon finished P7 in Q3.

Miami Qualifying summary

Another pole for Red Bull this weekend as they continue to be the quickest car on the grid.

However, it is Perez who will have the better chance to win his third race of the season after a poor first run and bad luck cost Verstappen the chance to take pole.

Perez has been on fine form of late and continues to boost his chances in his hunt in the drivers championship.

A session to forget for Leclerc after he crashed out in the same place he crashed out in practice, as Ferrari yet again seem to be second to the Red Bulls.

Both Mercedes and McLaren have struggled for pace this weekend with both teams qualifying below expectations.

Hamilton was frustrated with his performance and questioned over the radio why the team left it so late to set a lap in Q2.

Both teams will have a lot of work to do if they are to finish in the top ten on Sunday.

Elsewhere in the midfield, Alpine and Haas showed strong pace with top five starts for the Grand Prix.

Driver Of The Day

The Driver of the Day from VAVEL goes to Kevin Magnussen after his impressive P4 finish.

The Danish driver was consistent from start to finish and set a strong first lap and that was enough to put him best of the rest.

Magnussen, pictured above in his Haas, got his and the team's first pole position last season (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images).

Haas has shown some good pace over the weekend but a second row start would not have been in their minds going into the session.

They will only be behind a Ferrari, Red Bull and Aston Martin going into the start of the race.

Magnussen has not been the best performer so far this season in the team as Hulkenberg sits in P10 in the drivers standings earning six of the team's seven points so far this season.

Although, with this performance it will give him a good chance to boost him up in the drivers standings and boost Haas up the constructors standings with a strong finish in tomorrow's race.