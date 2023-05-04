F1 legend Johnny Herbert says 'Lewis Hamilton should join Ferrari'

As we head to Miami for the fifth race of the season, Mercedes have only been on the podium once, with Lewis Hamilton taking second during the Australian Grand Prix.

For the first time in his career, the seven-time world champion failed to win a single race last year, with his last victory coming in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix back in 2021.

With questions over the direction that Mercedes are heading in, as well as Hamilton's commitment to the team, British F1 legend Johnny Herbert believes that it is time for him to move on.

In an exclusive interview with Ice 36, Herbert said: "Lewis hasn’t signed his extension and that enables him, if he is still motivated, to look elsewhere. And why wouldn’t he?

"As a racing driver, I don’t see why he would not have the motivation, especially for that 8th title. He is still good enough and I know what it means for him, he has still got what it takes to win races.

"He is not comfortable with the car, but that happens. Every single driver I know has moments when they feel uncomfortable with their car and complain. But it is unfair to criticise Lewis for that."

Hamilton gearing up for the Azerbaijan Sprint race - (Photo by Dan Mullan- Formula 1 via Getty Images)

Although Red Bull seem to be running away with the drivers and constructors championship, this year has seen another team added into the mix.

Alongside Mercedes and Ferrari, Aston Martin have put a strong case forward as to why they could start competing for titles in the future.

However, Herbert believes that there is only one team suitable for Hamilton to go to.

He said: "Ferrari has to be the option. He is not going to go to Red Bull, that isn’t going to happen. He is not going to go to Aston Martin either.

"I know Ferrari have not quite been able to achieve what we all expect them to, but they certainly have the potential to be able to do it. They have got closer over the past couple of years but it hasn’t quite worked out.

"But look what he did when he went from McLaren to Mercedes. A number of people, including myself, thought he was mad to do it because they were going nowhere at that point.

"But what Niki Lauda and Ross Brawn were able to present excited him. That’s why he went. Ferrari have got to do a similarly big selling job."

Top three British drivers of all time

Hamilton may have handed over the baton to Max Verstappen in terms of dominance, but his seven world championships certainly prove he is one of the best to ever do it.

Unlucky to not get an eighth during that controversial race in Abu Dhabi, Herbert still believes that he is one of the 'special ones'.

He said: "He is absolutely in the top-three British drivers ever. He is up against a new generation. There always has been in most decades. I remember Ayrton [Senna] turning up and changing everything in 1984. Niki [Lauda] did likewise, and so did Jackie Stewart and Jim Clark.

"Then in the modern era, it’s Mika Hakkinen and Michael Schumacher. They are the special ones who come through every decade. And I think we are seeing that now with Max [Verstappen], Lando [Norris] and George [Russell]."

Hamilton and Norris ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix - (Photo by Bryn Lennon - Formula 1 via Getty Images)

Horner and Red Bull would whine and moan about Mercedes

Red Bull maintained their 100% win record for this season after Sergio Perez took home the victory at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

With Verstappen coming second, this was their third 1-2 finish in just four races, extending their lead to 93 points at the top of the constructor's championship.

As Red Bull seem to just go from strength to strength, Herbert said that Horner and his team would complain when the shoe was on the other foot.

He said: "I always remember when we had that long dominance with Mercedes. Christian Horner and Red Bull were whining and moaning, and saying something has got to be done about it as it was not good for the sport.

Horner looking on during the Azerbaijan Sprint Race - (Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images)

"It’s the cycle of sport. A dominant team has always been the case. It is down to everybody else to catch up. It took a long time before that happened but now it is starting to get closer.

"Recently we have only been talking about three teams, but that is now four with Aston. That is a nice switch around. And if we do it on the rate of progression so far, we might have someone new at the front soon!"