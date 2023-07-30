Belgium Grand Prix: Super Max wins in Spa

Max Verstappen has won the 2023 Belgium Grand Prix this afternoon at the Spa Francorchamps circuit, to extend his lead in the driver's championship to 125 points.

It was Verstappen's eighth straight victory and Red Bull Racing's thirteenth consecutive win to extend the record they broke last week at the Hungaroring.

It was a good day all around for the Milton Keynes outfit who secured a one-two finish with Sergio Perez joining his teammate on the podium, giving the Mexican some much-needed relief going into the mid-season break, as he has been under pressure for the past few races.

Verstappen who started in sixth because of a grid penalty in qualifying took the lead of the race on lap 17 and never looked back as he claimed his tenth win of the season.

Verstappen goes into the mid-season break with a comfortable lead over his teammate and will be happy with the first half of his season, as will Red Bull as they look to be coasting to yet another Constructors Championship. Red Bull has now won all 12 races since the start of the new season which is a new record.

Story of the race

The race got going without delay, as everyone got underway relatively well. Charles Leclerc starting from pole position because of Verstappen's penalty came home in third place with a much-welcomed podium his 27th podium in Formula 1 as he tried his best to keep the lead but he was no match for the sheer power of the Red Bulls of Verstappen and Perez.

Oscar Piastri's race was ruined after coming together with Ferarri's Carlos Sainz into the first corner, the Australian came to a stop a lap later after struggling to make it back to the pits, not the result the McLaren rookie would have been hoping for after yesterday's P2 in the sprint.

Sainz who locked up in the first corner of the race also got damage from the collision with Piastri but shouldered on for another 22 laps as the Spaniard came into the pits to retire on lap 23.

Mclaren's day got worse as Lando Norris really struggled to get the car moving in the early going, and dropped nine places to 14th in the first 10 laps. Norris was having issues throughout the race but despite the problems, the McLaren driver secured a 7th place finish.

There was a threat of rain, which has plagued this race weekend but thankfully it was only a drizzle and there wasn't any wet weather interference and it was a brilliant race because of it.

Elsewhere Yuki Tsunoda ended the race in the points with a great drive finishing tenth, Lewis Hamilton pitted on the last lap to go for the fastest lap which he got finishing fourth, Fernando Alonso who crashed out of yesterday's Sprint had a very quiet race and finished fifth, George Russell finished sixth, Esteban Ocon finished eighth to give Alpine who have been really struggling of late, a successful weekend with a Sprint podium and a points finish, Lance Stroll finished ninth to give Aston Martin another double points finish.

As we go into the mid-season break, I really don't see Red Bull losing a race this entire season, which would be an amazing feat as they would become the first Formula One team to win every race in a whole season. Red Bull have looked incredibly strong all season far and no team look like they will even come close to toppling them. Verstappen looks unbeatable, Red Bull look unstoppable.

The F1 season resumes at the end of August as we head to Zandvoort on the 25th to the 27th, for the Dutch Grand Prix, followed by Italy, Singapore, Japan, Qatar, United States, Mexico, Brazil, Las Vegas and the season finale in Abu Dhabi.