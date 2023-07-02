The Debutants in the Spotlight - A Preview of Portugal's Women's World Cup Chances

GUIMARAES, PORTUGAL - APRIL 7: Supporters of Portugal during the International Friendly Women match between Portugal Women v Japan Women at the Estadio D Afonso Henriques on April 7, 2023 in Guimaraes Portugal (Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images)

As Australia and New Zealand gear up to host a summer of football, they welcome Portugal to the shores of the Southern Hemisphere, with the side from Western Europe looking to right the wrongs of their 2022 European Championship campaign and make a name for themselves down under.

Francisco Neto's side is one of eight countries debuting in the Women's World Cup this summer, alongside the Philippines, Vietnam, Morocco, Zambia, Haiti, Panama and the Republic of Ireland.

They have been hanged a very, very tough assignment in their maiden World Cup group stage, with heavy tournament favourites the USA, ninth world-ranked side the Netherlands and fellow tournament debutants, Vietnam.

Following their 0-0 draw against the Lionesses on July 1st, they jet out to Australia before facing off against the Netherlands on July 23rd, whose squad includes new Aston Villa goalkeeper, Daphne van Domselaar, Wolfsburg's Jill Roord and Arsenal's Victoria Pelova.

A date with fellow debutants, Vietnam, follows five days later, before the royalty of the women's international stage and four-time winners, USA, is their final opponents on August 1st.

Neto's side will surely fancy themselves against Vietnam and hope they can go into the final group stage match against the United States with something to play for - to pull off one of the shocks of the tournament.

MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND - JULY 1: Georgia Stanway of England and Andreia Norton of Portugal during the International Friendly match between England Women and Portugal Women at Stadium mk on July 1, 2023 in Milton Keynes, England. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Qualification drama

To reach their first World Cup, Portugal certainly had to do it the hard way. Themselves, Haiti and Panama had to come through a playoff phase to reach the showpiece tournament.

They found themselves in UEFA Group H of the qualification for the World Cup. In their ten matches, seven wins, one draw and two defeats, both of which came from Germany, who stormed to automatic qualification with nine wins from their ten matches.

Finishing second meant A Seleccao Das Quinas' were placed in the playoffs for the last remaining UEFA spot in the tournament. A last-gasp, 2-1 win over Belgium thanks to an 89th-minute strike from Deportivo Alaves' Fatima Pinto set up a second-round match with Iceland, which the Portuguese romped to a 4-1 victory after extra time against their Nordic opponents.

Victory over Iceland meant there was one more test left - a winner-takes-all clash with Cameroon in February of this year.

They got off to the perfect start when Diana Gomes had them in front 22 minutes in and held on until the 89th minute when Inter Milan's Ajara Nchout levelled the tie, looking to send it to extra time. With an extra half hour looming, Portugal was awarded a penalty deep into added time, which experienced defender, Carole Costa, cooly slotted home to spark wild celebrations as the Seleccao's 2023 World Cup place was confirmed.

HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 22: Portugal celebrate Carole Costa's goal during the 2023 FIFA World Cup Play Off Tournament match between Portugal and Cameroon at Waikato Stadium on February 22, 2023 in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Another huge forward stride

For a country that only played its first-ever women's international match in 1981, huge strides have been made in the development of the women's game in Portugal and for the national team.

Whilst this will be their first World Cup appearance, the Portuguese had never qualified for a major tournament before 2017, when they competed in UEFA Women's Euros. Despite finishing bottom of their group, Portugal certainly didn't disgrace themselves, beating heavily-fancied Scotland and only losing out by the odd goal to the Lionesses, led by then-manager, Mark Sampson.

TILBURG, NETHERLANDS - JULY 27: Toni Duggan of England Women during the UEFA Women's Euro 2017 match between Portugal and England at Koning Willem II Stadium on July 27, 2017 in Tilburg, Netherlands. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

Following failing to qualify for the 2019 edition of the World Cup, Portugal then qualified for their second major tournament, Euro 2022. albeit in some very unusual circumstances.

Much like this summer, the Seleccao had to navigate their way through the playoffs to reach the tournament proper, where they lost 1-0 narrowly to Russia over two legs. However, they were given a reprieve into the tournament following the ban of Russian representative teams after their 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

After a late entry to the tournament, they were placed in Group C with the Netherlands, Sweden and Switzerland. Like 2017, Portugal finished bottom of the group but once again made a very good impression, gaining a credible draw against the Swiss after being two goals down. Portugal lost 3-2 to the Netherlands after once again overcoming a two-goal deficit, however they were soundly beaten by Sweden in the final match, to ensure that like in 2017, they would have an early exit.

One to Watch

20-year-old Francisca Nazareth, or 'Kika' as she's known, will be a very exciting player to watch for Portugal throughout this tournament.

She is the very definition of a wonder kid, having made her professional debut for Benfica at the age of just 16, before signing her first professional contract with the club at 17. That same year, she made her debut for Portugal, making her the youngest-ever player to be capped by the Women's national team.

GUIMARAES, PORTUGAL - APRIL 07: Francisca 'Kika' Nazareth of Portugal reacts during the international friendly match between Portugal and Japan at Estadio Dom Afonso Henriques on April 07, 2023 in Guimaraes, Portugal. (Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Having been in the first team since 16 years of age at club level, she's won eight trophies with S.L. Benfica, including three league titles, two league cups, one Portuguese first division title and one Portuguese Super Cup with the Lisbon-based outfit.

Her form this season has been startling too, scoring 24 goals and bagging 15 assists in 32 games, as well as striking up a valuable connection with Benfica supporters. If her form is anything to go by, she certainly is one to watch this summer down under!

Expected lineup

Ines Perreira (Servette), Ana Borges (Sporting CP), Diana Gomes (Sevilla), Carole Costa (SL Benfica), Silvia Rebelo (SL Benfica), Dolores Silva (Braga), Fatima Pinto (Deportivo Alaves), Andreia Norton (SL Benfica), Kika Nazareth (SL Benfica), Jessica Silva (SL Benfica), Diana Silva (Sporting CP).

MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND - JULY 01: England and Portugal teams line before the Women's International Friendly match between England and Portugal at Stadium MK on July 01, 2023 in Milton Keynes, England. (Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Prediction

Whilst they will be destined to do better than a bottom-placed group finish in their last two European Championship campaigns, one simply does not know how Portugal will fare as they mix it with the world's best for the very first time in competitive action.

With a tough group, including the USA, winners of the last two tournaments, but a squad featuring tricky and hungry players like Jessica Silva, Kika and Fatima Pinto, along with a mindset to battle to the bitter end, lime they did in qualifying. Francisco Neto's side is set to be a breath of fresh air this tournament and may even surprise a few along the way!