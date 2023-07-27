Four things we learnt from the 1-1 draw between USA and the Netherlands

Lindsey Horan #10 of the United States goes up for a header with Aniek Nouwen #4 of the Netherlands during the second half of the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match at Wellington Regional Stadium on July 27, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Robin Alam/USSF/Getty Images)

After a 1-1 draw in New Zealand, both the USA and the Netherlands are in pole position to qualify for the knock-out stages of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Manchester City midfielder Jill Roord opened the scoring in the first half to give the Europeans a lead, but they were pegged back just after the hour mark by the reigning World Champions' captain Lindsey Horan.

USA had the chances to win

With 18 shots on goal and only 4 on target, it is clear that the USA had the opportunities to bury the game. An offside goal by Alex Morgan and clear cut chances missed by Trinity Rodman, it is obvious that USA have not made it out of second gear just yet.

They will no doubt use their last group game against Portugal as a way to find that higher level of performance ahead of the knock-out stages with even a point against the Portuguese would secure their place.

Trinity Rodman #20 of the United States reacts to a missed scoring opportunity during the second half against the Netherlands during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match at Wellington Regional Stadium on July 27, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Brad Smith/USSF/Getty Images)

The Netherlands are staking their claim

In a well rounded performance by the Netherlands, they were clinical up front and defensively solid.

In Andries Jonker's favourite formation of 3-5-2, the Dutch were proving difficult to break down due to their defensive low block. The suffocation of space made it hard for the USA's creative players to build up any meaningful play, limiting the US to pockets that the Netherlands create.

Netherlands' midfielder #10 Danielle van de Donk fights for the ball with USA's midfielder #10 Lindsey Horan during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group E football match between the United States and the Netherlands at Wellington Stadium, also known as Sky Stadium, in Wellington on July 27, 2023. (Photo by Marty MELVILLE / AFP) (Photo by MARTY MELVILLE/AFP via Getty Images)



This display is critical for the confidence of Jonker's team as this proves to both themselves and the world stage that they are here for the long haul.

Jill Roord showing her worth once again



Jill Roord #6 of the Netherlands celebrates scoring during the first half against the United States during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match at Wellington Regional Stadium on July 27, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Robin Alam/USSF/Getty Images )



Netherland's current number 1 player showed once again why she had all of Europe knocking on her door in the transfer window.

Roord's performance, once again, was clean and clinical. Her goal was trademark for her style and there is something magical in Roord's play. She has the ability to pick a pass with precision, thinking about the play three moves ahead and therefore will be a massive asset as the Netherlands look to replicate the successes of the 2019 World Cup when they reached the final.



No need for panic stations for the USA



Though their first half performance as lacklustre, with their inability to make any meaningful build up play, the second half told a slightly different story.



It was obvious that the game was crying out for Rose Lavelle and when she was subbed on it was clear why. Lavelle provided that missing spark both in attack with her quick one pass through the midfield and defensively, making those last ditch tackles.



The second half stint showed that USA do not need their usual prowess to grind out a result to will reach the heights that they know they can achieve.

Rose Lavelle #16 of the United States battles for the ball with Jackie Groenen #14 of the Netherlands during the second half of the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match at Wellington Regional Stadium on July 27, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/USSF/Getty Images)



