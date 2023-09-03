2023 Italian Grand Prix: Record-breaking Verstappen brings up a perfect ten

Max Verstappen has made Formula One history with a tenth consecutive race victory after winning an enthralling Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

The Dutchman overtook polesitter Carlos Sainz at the della Roggia chicane on lap 15 and never looked back as he surpassed Sebastian Vettel’s previous record of nine straight Grand Prix victories set during the German’s dominant 2013 season.

Buoyed up by the Tifosi, the Ferrari pair of Sainz and Charles Leclerc certainly made it difficult for the all-conquering Red Bull team, with the straight line speed of the Scuderia proving a tough obstacle for Verstappen and Perez.

Nevertheless, Verstappen headed the Mexican driver as Red Bull claimed yet another 1-2 in 2023 as Carlos Sainz finished an admirable third at his team’s home race.

Leclerc raced his teammate right to the line but ultimately finished fourth ahead of the Mercedes pair of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

Story of the race:

The drama began before the lights even went out as Yuki Tsunoda’s AlphaTauri suffered an engine failure on the formation lap to the grid.

The race eventually began after a 20 minute delay with Sainz successfully holding off Verstappen into the first corner as his teammate Leclerc also managed to fend off the Mercedes of George Russell.

The leading five quickly evolved into two battles, with Verstappen sandwiched between the two Ferrari’s and Sergio Perez behind Russell.

Verstappen’s first major attack came down into the first turn on lap five as the Dutchman tried to sweep around the outside of Sainz before he eventually ran out of track.

Carlos Sainz leads the early battle for the lead at Monza. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP) (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

While the champion-elect always remained within DRS range, he struggled to pull alongside the leading Ferrari on a consistent basis before he eventually pressurised Sainz into a small lock-up into turn one at the beginning of the 15th tour.

This put the Spaniard out of shape around Curva Grande and Verstappen ultimately prevailed in the ensuing drag race to the turn four chicane.

In what was a race-changing lap for Red Bull, Sergio Perez finally got past George Russell in the battle for fourth. It took the Mexican numerous attempts, including both drivers missing the first chicane in one instance, but Perez was able to get the move done.

The pit-stops shortly followed as Russell’s attempt to undercut Perez was scuppered by the vastly superior race pace of the Red Bull in clean air.

Ferrari pitted Sainz at the same time to try and make back some of the gap to the new race leader Verstappen but the reigning champion was truly in his element out in the lead.

Behind the Dutchman, the action really hotted up in scorching conditions in northern Italy. Lewis Hamilton, who started the race on the hard tyre, quickly closed in on the battle between Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and Alex Albon.

The tussle boiled over on lap 42 as the Mercedes made contact with the McLaren into the della Roggia chicane. The Australian came off worse as he was forced to box for a new front wing.

Hamilton was given a five-second penalty for his exploits but he didn’t let this affect him as he overtook his British compatriot Lando Norris just a few laps later.

The racing was just as intense further up the field in the battle for second. Perez, who had earlier past Leclerc for P3, spent much of the second half of the race on the rear wing of Sainz.

Checo tried twice to overtake the Spaniard - the second occasion saw him go off the track at the first turn - before he eventually got through on lap 46.

The squabbling enabled Leclerc to catch up to Sainz and the two then engaged in a ferocious battle for the final podium place that resulted in them coming together on the penultimate lap. Sainz stayed ahead of his teammate and fortunately both cars were able to continue.

Down the order, Alex Albon capped off another fantastic weekend for the Williams team with a seventh place finish ahead of Lando Norris who was the lead McLaren after Piastri’s incident with Hamilton.

Fernando Alonso finished ninth for Aston Martin who showed disappointing pace throughout the weekend while Valtteri Bottas rounded out the top ten for Alfa Romeo.

For Max Verstappen, however, his latest record-setting win is surely one of many records that he will shatter between now and the end of the season as it becomes a matter of when and not if he wins his third driver’s title.

Formula One returns in a fortnight to the home of the sport’s original night race - Singapore.