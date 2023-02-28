Stellini hopes "nothing changes" in the future ahead of Sheffield United match

ENFIELD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: Cristian Stellini, Assistant Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur during a Press conference at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on February 17, 2023 in Enfield, England. (Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Cristian Stellini is hoping "nothing changes" and that he "wants to be the same" in the future, as he previewed Tottenham Hotspur's FA Cup match against Sheffield United.

Stellini was in the hot seat once again, with Antonio Conte still not back at Hotspur Way after surgery.

The assistant manager confirmed that there are no new injury concerns, whilst Conte could return this week, but not in time for the Sheffield United match.

The Italian also confirmed his love for Formula One, and believes the club have secured a great deal with the organisation.

On Spurs' deal with Formula 1

On Tuesday morning, Spurs announced a 15-year deal with Formula One. It sees the organisations cooperate to develop a new wave of young talent, whilst also creating a kart track below the South Stand.

Stellini confirmed that he is a big F1 fan, and would like to use the track as a team bonding session if it could be done safely.

He said: "Ferrari fan. It's normal for all Italian people. I've liked Formula One since I was young, I started to look at it with my father on a Sunday. Ferrari is the best for us."

"It's a really emotional type of sport, and I enjoy watching it a lot. It's a great deal for the club, but also an opportunity to feel more for the Formula One sport".

When asked if it could be a good team bonding exercise, Stellini said: "Yeah it could be a good idea. If we have time and can do it safely, because we can not risk problems. Sometimes you have to take care of this, but it would be really enjoyable."

Ferrari at the Italian Grand Prix. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images )

"I like to drive. I think everyone likes to push themselves in a race and car. We work with speed, we are worried about the speed, but it is good to challenge yourself and try something else. But we have to be safe."

"I think a player with more courage, because if you have to challenge with the speed. I think Cristian Romero would risk a bit."

On the importance of the FA Cup

The Lilywhites have not reached an FA Cup final since 1991. Since then, there have several agonising semi-final defeats. Most recently, Spurs' defeats to Conte's Chelsea and Manchester United in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

Stellini believes Spurs will take it seriously, and stated they want to progress into the next round.

He said: "We have to progress, we have to try to win the game, because it is an important competition. We take all the competitions seriously, we want to follow our momentum. We want to bring the same energy at our stadium in an away game."

"This is really important, if we are good to do this, then we can win the game and progress in the FA Cup. But we have to be good, focused and determined to win this game."

Harry Kane has stated his desire to win trophies previously. With Spurs currently on a 15-year trophy draught, many have speculated that the club must win a trophy to keep the England captain at the club. But Stellini did not feel he was the right person to answer that question.

He said: "It's not a question for me, more of a question for the club. We have to try all together to do our best. If our best is winning a trophy, we have to show it on the pitch. Everyone can enjoy to have Harry Kane in the club. But I'm not the right person to ask."

Eric Dier looks on as Spurs get knocked out of the FA Cup. (Photo by Mark Fletcher /MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"We will pick the right team to play a great match. We can win by making some changes. We are completely trusting in all of the players we have. Last season, we were disappointed after the match in Middlesborough."

"Now we're in a momentum where players have to take responsibility to follow this momentum. Me as well, Ryan Mason and all the staff, we are all working hard. So we expect tomorrow it will not be easy. It will be tough for sure but we have the possibility to play a good game and win the game with all the players."

On criticising the ownership's lack of success

The main criticism about Daniel Levy's ownership of Tottenham Hotspur is the lack of success the club have had. Since Levy took over, the Lilywhites have won just one trophy (the 2008 League Cup).

However, Stellini believes any talk about winning trophies is not necessary, and that he only wants to focus on the match against the Blades.

He said: "We repeat many times; we do not have to speak about winning trophies. We have to show the desire and do the facts. It is important to win games if you want to win something."

"But it is about what you have to do tomorrow. What do you have to do tomorrow? Tomorrow, we have to try to win."

Spurs celebrate their FA Cup win in 1991. (Photo by Ben Radford/Allsport/Getty Images)

"We have to do our best to win. If someone is better than us, we accept this. We have to play our game without regrets. We have to push in the game at the best."

"But we do not have to speak about winning trophies. If you speak too much, you leave behind only words. We have to do something in reality if you want to win."

On change on the touchline

Cristian Stellini has a 100% win record whilst taking over managerial duties from Conte. The assistant manager has led the Lilywhites to victories over Manchester City, West Ham United and Chelsea in February.

However, Stellini does not think his spell on the touchline will change anything in the future.

He said: "I do not know what changes in the future. I hope nothing changes. I want to be the same. Maybe with a bit more experience and more positivity. In the future, what we need to bring with us is the teamwork in this period."

"All together, I will try to do something better everyday. We stay together, speak a lot, and share our ideas. We have to continue this. We have to bring this type of situation in the future with us as staff to help Antonio to do his best. I think this is the most important thing we have to do."

Antonio Conte and Cristian Stellini at the San Siro. (Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

"It is about relation and the way we trust in the player and the way we want the player to trust in what we ask of them. It is a really important part of communication between us and the players. If they trust in us, we trust in them, then we create positive energy and you can feel this."

On Richarlison's favoured position

Richarlison has struggled with injuries all season. The Brazilian has currently scored just two goals all season, both of which came in the Champions League at home to Marseille.

Stellini believes the former Everton forward has played well for the Lilywhites, and thinks he operates effectively with Harry Kane, especially when the captain drops deep into midfield.

He said: "Richarlison is playing well in his position. We are happy when he was on the right, when he scored against Marseille, and on the left in his last game."

Richarlison in action against Chelsea. (Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

"We are happy with him on this position. In his national team he plays at striker, but we have Kane who moves a lot into the pitch. He can use the position like a striker while Kane is moving."