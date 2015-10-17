Australia - Scotland: 2015 Rugby World Cup quarter-final preview

Australia and Scotland meet in the last of the quarter-finals on Sunday at Twickenham, for only the sides second ever meeting at the Rugby World Cup.

Australia qualified for the knockout stages after winning four-from-four in the 'group of death', overcoming both England and Wales at Twickenham, with the opportunity to make it a hat-trick of wins over British nations on Sunday.

Scotland meanwhile snuck through their pool, with three wins from four, with their one defeat coming at the hands of South Africa up in Newcastle.

Wallabies suffer major setback, losing injured stars

Injuries to Israel Folau and David Pocock have proved to be more severe than first thought, with both players missing the quarter-final.

This leaves Australia without potentially their most dangerous back and influential forward for the biggest game of their tournament so far.

Fortunately the Wallabies have more than capable players who are able to step up, with Kurtley Beale taking over at full-back, whilst Ben McCalman is selected ahead to Sean McMahon to come into the back-row to replace Pocock.

Rob Horne is still unfit, meaning Drew Mitchell starts on the left-wing, with Will Genia again chosen to start in the half-backs alongside Bernard Foley.

Scotland without banned duo

Just like their opponents, Scotland have been forced into making changes to their side, with Jonny Gray and Ross Ford suspended.

The pair were banned for three weeks after a dangerous lift against Samoa, and have been replaced in the starting line-up by Fraser Brown and Tim Swinson.

Vern Cotter has also decided to make another couple of changes, with Blair Cowan brought into the back-row at the expense of Ryan Wilson, whilst Peter Horne replaces Matt Scott at inside-centre.

Giteau and Moore reach appearance milestone

Australian captain Stephen Moore and inside centre Matt Giteau will be turning out for the 100th time in Test rugby on Sunday.

Head coach Michael Cheika was full of admiration for the two centurions: "Stephen and Matt are very highly respected members of our team before they ever reached to 100 test mark.

"Their reaching this landmark makes all of us in the team very proud.

“Every opportunity in the gold jersey is cherished and the 100th for these lads is a great opportunity for everyone to see how much they love playing for Australia."

Aussies looking for 2003 repeat

The two sides met at the same stage of the competition back in 2003 when Australia hosted the tournament.

At Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia were the victors with a 33-16 win over the Scots, eventually losing the final against England.

Stirling Mortlock, George Gregan and David Lyons were the three try-scorers for the tehn hosts, whilst a young Matt Giteau came on at centre and is the only player who will play in both World Cup encounters between the sides.

How the sides line up:

Australia: 1. Scott Sio, 2. Stephen Moore (captain), 3. Sekope Kepu; 4. Kane Douglas, 5. Rob Simmons; 6. Scott Fardy, 7. Michael Hooper, 8. Ben McCalman; 9. Will Genia, 10. Bernard Foley; 11. Drew Mitchell, 12. Matt Giteau, 13. Tevita Kuridrani, 14. Adam Ashley-Cooper, 15. Kurtley Beale.



Replacements: 16. Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17. James Slipper, 18. Greg Holmes, 19. Dean Mumm, 20. Sean McMahon, 21. Nick Phipps, 22. Matt Toomua, 23. Quade Cooper

Scotland: 1. Alasdair Dickinson, 2. Fraser Brown, 3. WP Nel; 4. Tim Swinson, 5. Richie Gray; 6. Blair Cowan, 7. John Hardie, 8. Dave Denton; 9. Greig Laidlaw (captain), 10. Finn Russell; 11. Tommy Seymour, 12. Pete Horne, 13. Mark Bennett, 14. Sean Maitland, 15. Stuart Hogg.

Replacements: 16. Kevin Bryce, 17. Gordon Reid, 18. Jon Welsh, 19. Alasdair Strokosch, 20. Josh Strauss, 21. Henry Pyrgos, 22. Richie Vernon, 23. Sean Lamont