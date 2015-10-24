Rugby World Cup 2015: Australia - Argentina preview

Australia and Argentina will face off on Sunday for the right to face defending champions New Zealand in next weekend's final. Australia are looking for their first final appearance since losing to England in 2003, whereas Argentina are hoping to make the final for the first time.

Route to the semi-finals

Argentina are the only team in the last four not to have won their pool, having come second to New Zealand. Having said that, they were the third highest try scorers after the pool stage, and their five tries against a defence of Ireland's quality in the quarterfinals was extremely impressive. As underdogs in their last match, the Argentines steamrollered their way to 17-0 after just 13 minutes and ended up winning by 23 points - they are not a team to underestimate.

Australia looked to some like tournament favourites after winning the infamous 'Pool of Death' also featuring Wales and England - a spectacular attacking display against the English before a stunning defensive effort against Wales seeing them into the knockout stages in style. Their progression from the quarterfinals, however, could not have been closer, a contentious penalty decision the only thing preventing Scotland from advancing at the Wallabies' expense. The Australians will be looking to bounce back from that disappointing performance in style, and get people talking about them for tthe right reasons again.

Previous meetings

Australia dominate the head-to-head record, winning 18 of 24 matches between the two in the past. Of Argentina's five victories, only one has come since the turn of the century, and the teams' most recent meeting in July was a 25-point win for the Australians. Both the overall and recent head-to-head record is firmly in favour of the Wallabies

Key Australians recover from injuries

Australia have been given a big boost by the return of David Pocock and Israel Folau to their starting line-up. Both players had missed the quarterfinal against Scotland through injury.

Pocock is possibly the world's most feared player at the breakdown, and his performances so far in the tournament have shown why. Despite having played less than three matches in total so far, he leads the tournament with ten turnovers won.

Folau is one of rugby's most dangerous attackers, and would be an asset to any side in the world. After struggling with injury against Wales before missing the quarterfinal completely, Australian coach Michael Cheika will be hoping that Folau is back to full fitness in time for the final stages of the tournament.

Hourcade wary of Australian test

Pumas head coach Daniel Hourcade was keen to stop anyone getting carried away by Australia's close shave against Scotland. ''They are better than what they showed against Scotland," Hourcade stated, adding ''Australia are one of the strongest in the world and are having a great World Cup. It's going to be tremendously hard with the breakdown the key."

Cheika, though, was aware of the need for improvement against Argentina. ''We need to improve massively,'' he said, but should take confidence from his side's earlier displays in the pool stages, and from having defeated Sunday's opponents by 25 points earlier in the year.

Argentina impressed against Ireland, but the all-round strength of the Rugby Championship winners at almost full strength will likely pose one test too many for them.

Teams

Argentina: Joaquin Tuculet, Santiago Cordero, Marcelo Bosch, Juan Martin Hernandez, Juan Imhoff, Nicolas Sanchez, Martin Landajo; Marcos Ayerza, Agustin Creevy (captain), Ramiro Herrera, Guido Petti, Tomas Lavanini, Pablo Matera, Juan Fernandez Lobbe, Leonardo Senatore.

Replacements: Julian Montoya, Lucas Noguera, Juan Figallo, Matias Alemanno, Facundo Isa, Tomas Cubelli, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino.

Australia: Israel Folau, Adam Ashley-Cooper, Tevita Kuridrani, Matt Giteau, Drew Mitchell, Bernard Foley, Will Genia; James Slipper, Stephen Moore (captain), Sekope Kepu, Kane Douglas, Rob Simmons, Scott Fardy, Michael Hooper, David Pocock.

Replacements: Tatafu Polota-Nau, Toby Smith, Greg Holmes, Dean Mumm, Ben McCalman, Nick Phipps, Matt Toomua, Kurtley Beale.