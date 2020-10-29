Hull Kingston Rovers 16 - 31 Hull FC: Airlie Birds Sweep Aside Robins To Keep Play-off Hopes Alive

Hull FC kept their play-off hopes alive with a hard-fought 31-16 victory over Hull Kingston Rovers in the 237th Hull derby.

Story of the Match

The Robins came close to opening the scoring but former Hull FC player Ben Crooks was denied thanks to a tackle from Ratu Naulago.

Then the Airlie Birds turned defence into attack as Bureta Faraimo raced away down the left wing before the ball ended up with Josh Bowden, who eased over from a pass by Joe Cator.

The Robins struck back though as a repeat set enabled Dean Hadley to go over from an offload by Kane Linnett.

The Black and Whites took the lead back soon after as a knock-on by Shaun Kenny-Dowall gifted Hull possession back before a grubber kick by Jake Connor was grounded in the left corner by Faraimo.

The Robins kept on fighting and equalised once again as Linnett barged over after a superb pass by Jordan Abdull.

But Hull struck with two tries in the last ten minutes of the half.

First saw Naulago dived over from Connor’s cut-out pass before the latter opened up the KR defence then his offload sent Ligi Sao dashing over between the posts.

Second half

The Robins were dealt a blow at half-time as Abdull left the field and never returned and their mood was further dampened as Hull extended their lead.

A foul tackle by Kenny-Dowall allowed FC a repeat set before Connor’s pass to Faraimo helped the winger power over for his second try.

Both teams then exchanged close calls before Hull added a sixth try just after the hour mark.

Some fast handling from Ben McNamara, Connor and then Carlos Tuimavave allowed Naulago enough space to score his second.

The Black and Whites soon added a drop-goal through Marc Sneyd that effectively took the match beyond the Robins.

There was just enough time for Crooks to score a consolation try in the left corner but FC kept their season alive and condemned their nearest and dearest well and truly at the bottom of the Betfred Super League.