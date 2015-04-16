Blue Jays: Pillar Continues To Turn Heads

Heading into Spring Training there was little doubt as to where Kevin Pillar sat on the Toronto Blue Jays outfielders depth chart. In a best case scenario, the 26-year old would at least make John Gibbons think twice about going into the season with Jose Bautista, Dalton Pompey and newly acquired Michael Saunders as his de facto starting trio.

While a freak accident to Saunders cost the former Seattle Mariner his spring and opened the door for Pillar to make his mark, the native of West Hills, California has more than taken advantage of the opportunity. After delivering during the club’s time in Dunedin, he has arguably elevated his game to another level over the first ten days of the 2015 Major League Baseball season.