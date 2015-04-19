Toronto Blue Jays Rookie Devon Travis Exits Game Early With Sore Ribs
Second baseman Devon Travis left the Blue Jays' game on Sunday afternoon after being hit by a pitch in the first inning by Atlanta Braves starter Shelby Miller. X-Ray test revealed the injury as a contusion.

Bassil Thayabeh

The number of Toronto Blue Jays players injured continues to rise when rookie second baseman Devon Travis had to leave his team’s game Sunday afternoon in the first inning with a left-rib contusion.

Travis got hit by a pitch in his left side by Atlanta Braves starter Shelby Miller in the bottom half of the inning to open the game at Rogers Centre. After the 24-year-old took first base, Braves back catcher Christian Bethancourt attempted to pick him off at first - as he slide back to the bag and got up gingerly, subsequently forced out from the game.

Since then, the Blue Jays have announced Travis as day-to-day after X-ray tests revealed it was only a contusion and not a fracture.

The Jays are already without their other middle infielder Jose Reyes who suffered a cracked rib and muscle strain, also in his left side, midweek. 

Picked up in a trade with the Detroit Tigers in the offseason, Travis entered Sunday’s game batting .356, including three home runs, a team-leading 12 RBI and four doubles.

The Jays are already without No.1 pitcher Marcus Stroman who is out for the season with a torn knee ligament. Outfielder Michael Saunders continues to rehab after a freak knee injury in spring training saw him trip over a sprinkler. Another infielder in Maicer Izturis also remains out after he too suffered an injury in spring training; a groin strain.

