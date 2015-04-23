Toronto Blue Jays Place Dioner Navarro On Disabled List

The Toronto Blue Jays have placed back catcher Dioner Navarro on the 15-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring Thursday morning, via a team press release via Twitter.

Navarro, who did not appear in Toronto’s 4-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, was hurt while running the bases in Tuesday’s game at the Rogers Centre, according to Brendan Kennedy of The Toronto Star.

After acquiring Russell Martin in the offseason, Jays manager John Gibbons has used Navarro sparingly as he has been demoted to the backup role.

Josh Thole has been recalled from triple-A Buffalo to replace the void left behind by the 31-year-old veteran.

In his second season in Toronto, Navarro has batted .267 with four runs batted in over eight appearances this season.

Martin has been behind the plate for 13 of the 15 games to open the season for the Jays, while Navarro has started the other two games and also made five appearances as a designated hitter thus far.