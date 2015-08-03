Toronto Blue Jays: Message Delivered

To suggest the Toronto Blue Jays stole the show at the 2015 MLB Trade Deadline, would not be doing justice to the job Alex Anthopoulos did over the past week. In the span of five days, the 38-year old general manager not only acquired the quintet of LaTroy Hawkins, Mark Lowe, David Price, Ben Revere and Troy Tulowitzki but also transformed his club into major players in the American League post-season picture.

After struggling to stay above the .500 mark during the first 100 games of their schedule, the Blue Jays have seemingly turned things around since the debut of their new starting shortstop on July 29 against the Philadelphia Phillies. While laying an 8-2 thumping on the worst team in baseball was no real surprise, it was their play against the AL-leading Kansas City Royals that was so impressive.

As if taking three of four from Ned Yost’s crew wasn’t already enough, it was the manner in which they did it that was so different. This group has always had the potential to hold their own against any team in baseball on any given night. The problem was their pitching was nowhere good enough and the players inside that clubhouse knew it.

With their shiny new pieces now in place, it appears as though that is no longer an issue. Despite the Blue Jays new ace having yet to even deliver a pitch for his new team, the attitude of this ball club has changed and who could blame them. With this lineup being what it is and the first four names in the order are Tulowitzki, Josh Donaldson, Jose Bautista and Edwin Encarnacion, opposing pitchers know they have their hands full and these players know it.

The addition of another elite bat, a true number one starter and some power arms in the bullpen, not to mention the massive improvement on the defensive side, has allowed these players to actually believe they are among the best teams in either league. While their current record may not show it, anyone who watched the series against Kansas City can tell you this is not the same Blue Jays team we have all watched this season. It wasn’t lost on the Royals and they are by far and away the cream of the crop in the American League.

The Blue Jays sent a clear message to every other team this weekend and there is no question they are better off for it. Nothing brings a team together quicker than winning games against a very good opponent and doing so in an emotionally charged setting makes it that much better. While Toronto still finds itself six games back of the New York Yankees in the AL East, winning the division is the not priority one for John Gibbons’ crew…at least not as of yet.

Heading into Monday afternoon’s tilt with the Minnesota Twins, the Blue Jays are tied with the Baltimore Orioles just one game back of the surprising Twins for the second Wild Card spot and two behind the struggling Los Angeles Angels. If all goes well over the next four days, the Jays could be in the driver’s seat in the Wild Card race and be clicking on all cylinders heading to New York for a weekend series.

All that in a span of two weeks' time. So in the grand scheme of the things, as long as the Yankees remain in striking distance that is all that really matters. While there is still a ton of baseball to be played, it has become abundantly clear that the Toronto Blue Jays are for real and you can bet the rest of Major League Baseball has taken notice….as have baseball fans across Canada.