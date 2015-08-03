Toronto Blue Jays: Message Delivered

To suggest the Toronto Blue Jays stole the show at the 2015 MLB Trade Deadline, would not be doing justice to the job Alex Anthopoulos did over the past week. In the span of five days, the 38-year old general manager not only acquired the quintet of LaTroy Hawkins, Mark Lowe, David Price, Ben Revere and Troy Tulowitzki but also transformed his club into major players in the American League post-season picture.

After struggling to stay above the .500 mark during the first 100 games of their schedule, the Blue Jays have seemingly turned things around since the debut of their new starting shortstop on July 29 against the Philadelphia Phillies. While laying an 8-2 thumping on the worst team in baseball was no real surprise, it was their play against the AL-leading Kansas City Royals that was so impressive.