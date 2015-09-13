A Spectacular But Potentially Costly Weekend For The Toronto Blue Jays

Instead of the tight four-game series between the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees that most were expecting, baseball fans were essentially treated to nothing more than a bludgeoning courtesy of John Gibbons’ overpowering lineup.

Thanks to Thursday’s opener being rained out and rescheduled as part of a Saturday doubleheader, the Blue Jays managed to tag Yankee pitching for 30 runs in what was essentially a 24 hour period.

Can you say beat down?

After dropping two-of-three to the Boston Red Sox prior to making the trek to the Big Apple and having the aforementioned opener postponed, it seemed as though the most likely outcome for the weekend set would have been a split. With Toronto already holding a one-and-a-half-game lead in the American League East, a series win or sweep would have been icing on the cake.

Mission accomplished.

Unfortunately for the Jays, it was a weekend that did not come without some casualties. While Marcus Stroman was fairly effective during his five innings of work in Saturday evening’s rain filled 10-7 Toronto victory, it was the 9-5 extra innings victory earlier in the day that proved rather costly.

In what seemed to be a rather harmless-looking play, Gibbons has likely lost the services of his starting shortstop for the remainder of the regular season.

While there is a chance Troy Tulowitzki could return for the last handful of games on the schedule, counting on him healing from the small crack in his left shoulder blade and upper back muscle bruising he suffered in an on-field collision with center fielder Kevin Pillar would appear to be rather optimistic.

 