2022 National League Division Series Game 2: Machado leads Padres past Dodgers

The San Diego Padres have evened their National League Division Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers following a 5-3 victory in Game 2 at Dodger Stadium.

Manny Machado homered, doubled and drove in two and Jurickson Profar singled in the go-ahead run as the series now shifts to San Diego.

"We're going to compete", Machado. "We're going to try to do everything possible to help our team win every single day. That's what we started in New York, and we're going to continue to do that until we're not."

Los Angeles' offense came from solo home runs by Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy and Trea Turner.

"Don't take anybody lightly in the postseason", Freeman said. "They're here for a reason. They play good baseball, they played really food against the Mets, and they just came out on top today."

Yu Darvish allowed three runs and seven hits over five-plus innings, but picked up the win. He struck out seven and walked two.

"We're in a playoff game, and I think bottom line is if we win the game, it's all good", he said through a translator. "That's what happened today. All in all I think it was a good day for us."

Clayton Kershaw gave up three runs and six hits over five innings, striking out five. He retired his final nine batters.

"I definitely made some mistakes that they made me pay for", he said. "Overall, there are a few pitches that I would like to have back, but it definitely could have been worse, for sure."

Padres even series as Dodgers miss opportunities

Los Angeles led 2-1 after two innings, their only lead of the night and long balls by Freeman and Muncy.

San Diego struck back with Machado tying the game with an RBI single and Jake Cronenworth gave the Padres a 3-2 lead with an RBI groundout.

Turner tied it with the Dodgers' third dinger of the night, but San Diego re-took the lead in the top of the sixth.

Trent Grisham bunted into a fielder's choice to Brusdar Graterol, charged toward the third-base line, picked up the ball barehanded and threw sidearm to Will Smith, who made the tag on a headfirst-sliding Wil Myers to save a run.

Smith reached on an infield single and Muncy singled into right that chased Darvish. With runners now at the corners, Robert Suarez came in and struck out Justin Turner and induced an inning-ending double play by Gavin Lux.

In the seventh, the Dodgers had the bases loaded and two outs following an intentional walk to Freeman, but Smith flew out to center to end the inning.

"There were a couple of opportunities, two innings back-to-back, gthat we had an opportunity situationally to push a run across to tie the game, let alone ot potentially take the lead, and we couldn't do that", said manager Dave Roberts.

Josh Hader came in to get the final out of the eighth and surrendered a two-out double to Freeman in the ninth, but Smith flew out to end the game.

"It's probably as back and forth a game as you're going to see", Melvin said. "A lot of drama to it. Fun win."

Game 3 look-ahead

The series now shifts to San Diego, set to host a playoff game for the first time since 2006.

Tony Gonsolin gets the call for Los Angeles. In his first year as a starter, the right-hander went 16-1 with a 2.14 ERA.

2018 AL Cy Young award winner Blake Snell starts for the Padres. He struggled against the Mets in Game 2 of the Wild Card series, failing to get out of the fourth inning.