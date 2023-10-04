American League Wild Card series Game 1: Montgomery leads Rangers past sloppy Rays

Jordan Montgomery starred on the mound for the Texas Rangers in their victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of the 2023 American League Wild Card Series at Tropicana Field.

The Texas lefthander pitched seven innings of six-hit ball and Corey Seager and Josh Jung each drove in two runs while taking advantage of four errors by the Rays.

"We didn't hit, pitch, or defend", said manager Kevin Cash. "When you're up against a good team, they're going to capitalize, and eventually they really did."

Tampa Bay has now lost six consecutive postseason games dating back to the 2021 ALDS opener against Boston and has scored one run in their last three playoff contests, hitting .133.

Montgomery dazzles in playoff opener; Rays defense lets them down

Acquired by the Rangers at the trade deadline from St. Louis, Montgomery was sharp throughout, retiring 14 of the last 16 hitters he faced, finishing with a strikeout of Junior Caminero.

The 30-year-old has had previous postseason experience with the Cardinals and New York Yankees and was 2-0 with a 0.67 ERA in his final four starts of the regular season.

"It's good to do your job and help the team win", he said.

Montgomery also made an outstanding play in the field, diving to catch a bunt that was popped up in the air along the first-base line with runners on first and third.

Jordan Montgomery makes a spectacular sliding catch to help his own cause/Photo: Mike Carlson/MLB Photos via Getty Images

"I saw it high enough in the air, kind of made two quick steps at it, and then just blacked out and went for it."

"That was electric. I was fired up", said Evan Carter, who doubled twice and drew a pair of walks in his postseason debut.

Manager Bruce Bochy and the athletic trainer went out to check on Montgomery, who was not hurt.

"I think I was just as shocked as everybody in the stands. I had to backhand it. ... It was just something I've never done before", he said. "I don't know if I've done that since I was 12. Just kind of a heat-of-the-moment competitive thing."

Aroldis Chapman pitched a perfect eighth and Jose Leclerc, making his postseason debut, worked around a one-out walk in the ninth to finish out the game.

"We're not going to alter our approach. This team has scored a lot of runs this year. It's a good hitting lineup", Cash said. "We got shut down today. I'm very confident that we're going to bounce back and have some good at-bats."

Tampa Bay went with Tyler Glasnow to open this best-of-three series and he yielded a sacrifice fly to Jung and his wild pitch allowed to score after Texas had loaded the bases with no one out.

The Rays committed their most errors in a postseason game since 2008 and it led to the Rangers final two runs. Glasnow walked the first two hitters in the sixth and Seager made it 3-0 with a run-scoring single off of reliever Chris Devenski.

An additional run came home when centerfielder Jose Siri made an errant throw to third base.

Tampa Bay left fielder Jose Siri misplays a ball that led to Texas' final two runs/Photo: Mike Carlson/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Glasnow allowed four runs (three earned) and six hits in five-plus innings with eight strikeouts and five walks.

Eovaldi looks to close Rays out in Game 2

Texas will throw Nathan Eovaldi to try and clinch the series. The right-hander went 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA while Tampa Bay will counter with Zach Eflin, who was tied for the American League lead in wins (16) as they look to stay alive.