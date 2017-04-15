2016-17 NBA Season Review: Houston Rockets
That three that James Harden is putting up represents where the Houston Rockets will be in the standings as they enter the postseason. They have definitely exceeded expectations with their powerhouse offense. It has been a great season that will hopefully

The Houston Rockets made a lot of moves over the offseason. Not only did they hire Mike D'Antoni to even further bolster their offensive horsepower, they also signed stretch four Ryan Anderson and capable yet oft-injured scorer Eric Gordon. Meanwhile, they got rid of former dominant big man Dwight Howard.

While it was necessary to move on from the Howard era, it seemed like the Rockets were relying way too much on their offense. Sure, they would be able to score crazy amounts. But what good would that do if they couldn't stop anybody?

Thankfully, owner Leslie Alexander and general manager Daryl Morey embraced the madness that so many people doubted and or shied away from. After a possible MVP season from James Harden, the Rockets are looking great, sitting at the third spot in the Western Conference. 

Without further ado, I bring to you a recap of the surprising season that the Rockets just had.

Highlights of the Rockets' Season

There have been several key wins throughout the year that have helped the Rockets gain momentum and confidence. Early on, their close 101-99 win against the San Antonio Spurs put them on the map as a dangerous team. It was also Harden's first of many triple doubles all year. 

Each of the games in the regular season Houston Rockets San Antonio Spurs series has gone down to the wire. If the two teams face in the Western Conference semifinals, hopefully the results will be similar to the first game and not the last three. Photo: Eric Gay/AP Photo.

They then beat a fully stacked Golden State Warriors team in double overtime. By then, the Rockets were near the top of the league and surprising everyone with their great play. This victory started a great ten game winning streak, their longest of the season.

Each game in their series against the Oklahoma City Thunder was extremely close, but the Rockets had a slight advantage. This is good news considering they will be facing off in probably one of the most entertaining first-round matchups ever. The wins were definite, while highlights, especially considering the friendly rivalry between Harden and Russell Westbrook.

The final highlight of the season came against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Even though their opponent's were missing Kevin Love, the Rockets were able to get the W over the Cavs. Both Kyrie Irving and Lebron James had monster games. However, it's important to be optimistic. The fact that the Rockets outrebounded the Cavs 52-38 is huge. A big reason why the Warriors blew their 3-1 lead was their inability to effectively rebound the ball against the bigger Cavs. If the Rockets are able to make it to the Finals and rebound like they did that game, they have a legitimate shot at taking home the title.

Lowlights of the Season

While this year has been great, there have sadly been plenty of lowlights. Clint Capela sadly got injured early on. Even though the combination of Nene and Montrezl Harrell did a great job in his place, it felt like the Rockets' defense was missing a solid interior presence. When healthy, he has played well. However, he doesn't play all the time, and this has caused problems.

After that first game that the Rockets won, the whole series with the Spurs has been one lowlight after another. Two of those games, the Rockets had a sizable lead going into the fourth and should have won the game. However, sloppy late play as well as the Rockets' random incapability of closing out games led to Spurs' comebacks and eventual victories. The following series of plays is probably the biggest lowlight for the Rockets all season long. 