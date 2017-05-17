Carmelo Anthony: The biggest horror story in the NBA

When basketball fans hear the name Carmelo Anthony, plenty of accomplishments come to mind.

He's a 10x All-Star, a scoring champion and he's been part of multiple All-NBA teams. This past summer, he became the first American basketball player to win three Olympic gold medals. Additionally, Anthony has averaged over 20 points per game since his rookie season and has received praise as one of the hardest players to defend in the league.

The only thing missing from Anthony's professional resume is a championship, and it has been ever-elusive since his first days in Denver. Many analysts and writers speculate whether he'll eventually win one or not, and according to Phil Jackson, the Knicks' president of basketball operations, he might never reach that goal.

"We've not been able to win with him on the court at this time," Jackson said back in April.

Anthony is an elite scorer with a need for assistance | Source: Elsa - Getty Images North America

In the wake of Jackson's comments, Anthony's future is now a toss-up, as he is not receiving the attention Jackson had hoped for earlier in the season. Tyler Conway, of Bleacher Report, indicated that a couple of executives in the National Basketball Association are concerned with Anthony's value as a player as a result of Jackon's statements.

It is important to acknowledge that Anthony is, in fact, a winner.

Flashback to 2009, we see Anthony and his Denver Nuggets, a team that went 54-28, reaching the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers, who would go on to win the title. The Nuggets lost that series 4-2, but Anthony showed excellent promise all throughout. He scored 30 or more points three times against the seemingly unstoppable Kobe Bryant, and although Anthony was unable to guide the Nuggets to the Finals, he was one of the main reasons they got as far as they did.