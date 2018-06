First reported by ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, the San Antonio Spurs have shut down all trade discussions with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Within the last week the Lakers contacted the Spurs to discuss a Kawhi Leonard trade. As one source put it, “they basically shut the door on us.” — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 21, 2018

So for know, Kawhi Leonard will remain with the Spurs.