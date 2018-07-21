Why the Phoenix Suns will find their point guard in 2019

In what was hailed as the biggest offseason in franchise history, there was so much intrigue as to what the Phoenix Suns were going to do once free agency opened.

In what was a head scratcher at first, the Trevor Ariza signing may prove to be a good one once the season tips off. There is one position that the Suns did not address, point guard.

With the Suns electing to keep Shaquille Harrison, they will also have Brandon Knight and Elie Okobo as the point guard depth on the roster.

With names such as Fred VanVleet, Dante Exum, Derrick Rose and Isaiah Thomas as the "obtainable" point guards Phoenix could have brought in.

Fast forward to summer 2019, there are a few more intriguing names that the Suns could pursue. The Suns would have to have to think about releasing some of their restricted free agents to make some of these scenarios possibly, but there are names that are worth doing so.

Here is a look at possible free agent targets for the Suns in 2019.

Malcolm Brogdon

Back in the 2016 NBA Draft, the Suns had the opportunity to draft Brogdon with the 34th pick. Instead, he would fall to the Milwaukee Bucks with the 36th pick. The 2017 Rookie of the Year has made contributions that helped the Bucks reach the playoffs the last two years.

They had another chance to acquire Brogdon in November of 2017 in the Eric Bledsoe trade. Come 2019, the Suns may have another chance at the 25-year-old combo guard.

Brogdon is a plug-and-play combo guard with the size and length to defend wings. He works perfectly in a system built around Devin Booker. Combine him with Deandre Ayton, Josh Jackson and Milkal Bridges and the Suns timeline may be complete.

In two seasons, Brogdon is averaging 11.3 points, 3.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 46 percent from the field.

Expect Milwaukee to try and retain Brogdon, as he is a restricted free agent.

D'Angelo Russell

As a member of the Brooklyn Nets, D'Angelo Russell has made a name for himself. Originally drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers and then traded away for the rights of ​Kyle Kuzma and favor of Lonzo Ball, Russell averaged 15.5 points, 5.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds.

At one point, it was rumored that the Suns were trying to trade for Russell. At 22-years-old, Russell has yet to enter his prime. Listed at 6'5," 195 pounds, Russell is a good shooter while getting his teammates involved. He has shown flashes proving he can be one of the better point guards in the league.

Combining Russell with the talent the the Phoenix Suns currently have would make for a good combination.

Unfortunately, Russell is also the second point guard on this list that is a restricted free agent. Early rumblings have it that Russell would like a contract such as Devin Booker. This year will be a big one for the young point guard.

Terry Rozier

When Kyrie Irving went down with an injury late in the season, it was up to Terry Rozier to run the point for the the Celtics playoff run. With Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum, the Celtics fell one win shy of advancing to the NBA Finals.

In 80 games, Rozier averaged 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and one steal per game. In Irving's absence, Rozier showed he deserves to be a starting point guard in the NBA.

Rozier, like the first two guards on this list, is a restricted free agent. There is a chance that the Rozier's free agency could play out like Smart's. While money is being spent on big ticket free agents, he’ll be waiting in the wings like was Smart this season, twisting in the financial wind.

At 24 years of age, Rozier fits the Suns timeline perfectly. Rozier is a tough defender that has improved his shooting. His ball handling skills and play making ability has also improved over the course of his career.