Devin Booker signs contract extension with the Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns have agreed to a five-year, $158 maximum contract extension with guard Devin Booker. The Suns drafted Booker with the 13th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) attempts a three-pointer during the third quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena. |Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports|

The Phoenix Suns have secured a cornerstone of their franchise for years to come.

On Saturday, the organization agreed to a five-year, $158 million maximum contract extension with guard Devin Booker.

Phoenix Suns fans, it's official. The day I've been waiting on. To sign another five years with a great organization. The future is here, it's looking good. I'm excited. - Devin Booker.

The Suns drafted Booker with the 13th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. Since then, he has become a fan favorite and rising star in the NBA.

 