Robinson Undergoes Surgery

If the New York Knicks want to keep their good momentum ahead of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, they will be forced to do it without one of their best players.

The Knicks center, Mitchell Robinson suffered a fractured right foot and will miss some time.

Mitchell Robinson suffered a fracture in his right foot and will be re-evaluated when the team returns to New York tomorrow. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) March 28, 2021

Robinson is averaging 8.5 points, on 65.1% shooting, along with 8.4 rebounds per game this season.

Earlier this season, he suffered a hand fracture, which caused him to miss 15 games. Now, when he was coming back to his best, Robinson has suffered yet another set back.

Nerlens Noel and Taj Gibson are expected to play more minutes in the Knicks rotation with Robinson out for an extended period of time.