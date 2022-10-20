Dalano Banton to Play Big Role For Toronto

MONTREAL, CANADA - OCTOBER 14: Dalano Banton #45 of the Toronto Raptors dribbles the ball against the Boston Celtics during the first half of a preseason NBA game at Centre Bell on October 14, 2022 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Toronto Raptors defeated the Boston Celtics 137-134 in overtime. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

After a first season of few minutes and a lot of learning, Dalano Banton is expected to see his role increased by Nick Nurse with the Toronto Raptors.

The guard did not have a common summer, considering that he represented Team Canada in the FIBA AmeriCup, where he was voted into the All-Tournament team due to his great performances.

Banton also played in the NBA Summer League for Toronto for the second year in a row, leading the team in scoring, rebounding, steals and minutes played.

Confidence

Despite the misgivings of many about his offensive game - shooting and decision making - Banton looked much more comfortable in the international competition than he did in his first season with Toronto.

Banton, who was selected in the second round of the 2021 NBA draft, averaged 15.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game in the summer tournament at Brazil. He also scored at least 16 points in four consecutive games.

The 22-year-old needed to gain confidence after a rookie season without much action. That's why the Raptors made the right decision by letting him go with Team Canada.

New Season, New Dalano

The 10 minutes per game that Banton averaged last regular season with Toronto dropped to just 2 minutes when it came time for the playoffs. Now, after a full year in the NBA, the coaching staff led by Nick Nurse hope to see a significant jump in his game.

Banton looked comfortable shooting the ball during the preseason, averaging 11 points in the five games he played off the bench. He also shot an impressive 52% from the field.

Delano Banton beats the buzzer from 3 🎯



Watch Live on @NBATV pic.twitter.com/q77xfegBFc — NBA (@NBA) July 9, 2022

Following the Raptors first training camp practice, Nurse said that the FIBA Americup experience really helped prepare him for the new season.

"For me that thing almost couldn't have went any better... He's in great shape right now, I think because of it as well."

His defensive side is perhaps the reason he has earned the trust of the organization. Banton's ability to defend multiple positions as well as playing point guard at 6'9 will be really beneficial for the Raptors during their Eastern Conference run.