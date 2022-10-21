RECAP: Raptors Defeat Cavaliers For First Win

TORONTO, CANADA - OCTOBER 19: Pascal Siakam #43 of the Toronto Raptors looks on during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on October 19, 2022 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images)

A new NBA season kicked off in Toronto and it was all laughs for Canadian fans as they watched their team get their first win.

Led by 23 points and 11 rebounds from Pascal Siakam as well as six different home players in double figures, the Raptors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-105 at the Scotiabank Arena.

Gary Trent Jr. scored 19 points, and Scottie Barnes and Fred Van Vleet each had 15 as Nick Nurse's team got off to a winning start in the 2022 / 23 NBA season.

Coach Nurse speaks

The Raptors coach spoke after the game about his team's maturity in the lead up to the opening game.

''They were ready, I thought, just in general. Just their body language and their communication they were having.''

''They were really locked in the morning prep and as well tonight. I mean, we made a lot of mistakes, and there were some really bad sections of defense out there. But there was some really good hard play by us on the floor, and diving and tipping balls and things like that. And that's-- again, still takes you a long way in this league.''

Cavaliers end

Donovan Mitchell played the first game of his career with the Cavaliers after the summer trade from Utah. The Louisville product picked up where he left off last season and posted a game high 31 points to go along with nine assists.

Following his impressive performance, Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff praised Mitchell's talent and his ability to both score and create for others.

“He’s an elite basketball player,” the Cavs coach said. “There’s not many guys in this league that are better than Donovan and capable of doing the things that he can do.”

Mitchell shot 12 for 21 and scored 18 in the second half.

Point guard Darius Garland was forced to exit the game in the second quarter and further evaluation at the Cleveland Clinic Cole Eye Institute revealed no structural damage.