Trae Young Speaks About NBA Considering Mexico City For Expansion

Following his incredible performance in the annual NBA Mexico City Game, Atlanta Hawks' star, Trae Young, expressed being opened to the idea of the NBA establishing a team in Mexico City.

The two-time NBA All-Star spoke about his experience south of the border as 'spectacular'. He also revealed that he would be open to playing a couple of games every season in the Mexico City altitude.

Young addresses the media

''I loved the energy in the Arena tonight,'' Young said in the postgame press conference. ''From when guys were checking in to when guys were scoring, the electricity was high from the beginning of the game. It was fun playing here.''

''I know we are planning on expanding to league to a couple more cities and I'd be willing to playing here once or twice a year. This is an unbelievable place to play as far as the fans go. You can tell the fans here really love basketball so I wouldn't mind coming here. I can't speak for everybody else but me? I would love it. Obviously.''

Young matched Luka Doncic's record for the highest-scoring NBA game in Mexico with an impressive 41 points.

🚨 ¡TRAE YOUNG CON 41 PUNTOS! 🚨

Empata el récord de Luka Doncic de puntos en un juego de #NBAenMexico 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7zuR65JYyA — NBA MÉXICO (@NBAMEX) November 10, 2023

Potential expansion

With the NBA G-League already having a team in Mexico, the Capitanes de la Ciudad de México, it's definitely a possibility that the NBA would consider an expansion. This also talks about the importance of the Latin American market and its fanbase for the association.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver recently revealed that the league will be adding two new teams in 2025. While Mexico City is a strong contender, other potential locations include Seattle, Las Vegas, and Vancouver, Canada.

Mexico City would definitely make a lot of sense for the NBA. Think about it this way, the Raptors have one of the biggest fanbases in United States sports due to the fact that they represent an entire country. Imagine this in Mexico City but having the support no only from Mexico, but from Latin America as a whole.