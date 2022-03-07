Willie Green: ''Basketball is universal''

For the 2021 edition of the G-League Showcase Cup, the NBA opened its doors to the first ever Latin American team.
The Mexico City Capitanes made history by participating in a major United States sports league. Due to their great performances competing against NBA affiliate teams, they put Mexico on the map.
Coach Green speaks
The New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addressed the current state of the NBA and its efforts to keep expanding its borders.
''Basketball is universal,'' Green said. ''It's a sport that people around the world gravitate to and it brings them together more importantly. Whatever country that basketball can be is just great for the game.''
I asked New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green about the Mexico City Capitanes joining the NBA G-League and his thoughts on the league providing opportunities for Latin American Basketball. #NBAGLeague #NBATwitter @Nick_Lagios @M22Thompson @Ramon_DDSS @CapitanesCDMX pic.twitter.com/y8DD5kcYRt— Eduardo Villalpando (@eduardovh_mx) March 6, 2022
''I agree, Coach Green,'' Capitanes CDMX assistant coach Mitch Thompson said on twitter. ''Basketball brings people together.''
Clark's stint with Capitanes
Pelicans guard Gary Clark started the season with the Capitanes prior to getting called up to the association by New Orleans.
The 27 year-old averaged 14.4 points per game in his time with Capitanes along with 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals.
The New Orleans Pelicans are signing forward Gary Clark to a non-guaranteed deal for the season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Clark joins the Pelicans via the NBA G League’s Mexico City Capitanes.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 2, 2021