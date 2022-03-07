Willie Green: ''Basketball is universal''

For the 2021 edition of the G-League Showcase Cup, the NBA opened its doors to the first ever Latin American team.

The Mexico City Capitanes made history by participating in a major United States sports league. Due to their great performances competing against NBA affiliate teams, they put Mexico on the map.

Coach Green speaks

The New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addressed the current state of the NBA and its efforts to keep expanding its borders.

''Basketball is universal,'' Green said. ''It's a sport that people around the world gravitate to and it brings them together more importantly. Whatever country that basketball can be is just great for the game.''

''I agree, Coach Green,'' Capitanes CDMX assistant coach Mitch Thompson said on twitter. ''Basketball brings people together.''

Clark's stint with Capitanes

Pelicans guard Gary Clark started the season with the Capitanes prior to getting called up to the association by New Orleans.

The 27 year-old averaged 14.4 points per game in his time with Capitanes along with 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals.