Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks: High stakes game in Mexico City

The Magic will be the official home of the Mexico City Game 2023 and will face the Hawks in the fight for third place in the Eastern Conference. On the other hand, the Hawks arrive as visitors and want a victory that will help them continue their positive streak and start to show a better level. A very interesting matchup is expected between both teams and especially baskets from anywhere on the court with a good fight between Paolo Banchero and Clint Capela in the paint, while Franz Wagner and Trae Young will try to be key from long distance. Orlando comes in with a record of 3 wins and 4 losses, while Atlanta has a record of 3 wins and 4 losses. The Magic come in after a 102-117 loss to the Mavericks, while the Hawks fell at home to the Thunder 117-126.

Players to watch?

The players to watch are Paolo Banchero for the Magic and Trae Young of the Hawks.

Paolo Banchero, the power forward from Orlando, is the Magic's young star and will start his second NBA season in the spotlight as the winner of last season's rookie of the year award. He finished the season as the team's leading offensive scorer, averaging 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. The Magic star is back on the court and will look to take advantage of Orlando's youth to continue developing his game in the starting five. Banchero's goal is to be one of the best players in the league and continue to shine in his NBA journey.

On the other hand, Trae Young, Atlanta's point guard is the Hawks' top player and finished the season as the team's offensive leader as the best scorer and best assist man with an average of 28.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game. The Hawks star is back on the court and is taking advantage of the great moment of the team to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and, after being considered one of the starters for the All-Star Game, he was contemplated as one of the great players of the season and postseason for his good momentum. Undoubtedly, the point guard's connection with Dejounte Murray and Bogdan Bogdanovic is paying off for a team that could be one of the most interesting this season.

Other important figures in this game are Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr. and Markelle Fultz for Orlando and Clint Capela, Dejounte Murray and Bogdan Bogdanovic for Atlanta.

Where and what time is the game?

The game will be held at the Arena CDMX located in Mexico City, this scenario will host this duel of the NBA Mexico City Game 2023. This arena has a capacity for 22,300 fans and was inaugurated in 2012.

The duel between the Magic and Hawks will take place on Thursday, November 9 at the following times in different countries:

8:30 p.m. in Mexico

10:30 p.m. in the United States (ET)

9:30 p.m. in Ecuador, Colombia and Peru

22:30 hours in Bolivia and Venezuela

11:30 p.m. in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay.

02:30 hours in Spain

The Magic's great moment places them as the great favorites and the fans in Mexico are expected to embrace them as the locals, however, the Hawks' momentum may be important and they will want to continue in the best way in the competition.

All the information of the 2023-2024 NBA season can be followed through VAVEL.