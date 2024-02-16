This season has seen a plethora of young talents becoming household names across the association, but one who has taken his team to the top ranks of arguably the toughest conference in the league, is Shai Gilgeous- Alexander.

The Canadian point guard is having a standout year once again, averaging 31.1 ppg it’s conspicuous to hold the opinion that he is one of the most elusive guards today in the NBA. The Toronto-born native holds the most drives per game, dating back to the 19/20 season; his eagerness to put the ball in the basket has led him to be one of the most efficient scorers in the game.

OKC Recruitment - The construction of its current core

Oklahoma City Thunder have a real star in their hands and in hindsight, the front office has done a spectacular job in trusting in Shai as their main man. Building their young core around a young star in Shai has paid off. If we look at last season the Thunder were one of the four participants in the play-in tournament being the youngest team. Now granted this wasn’t the greatest overachievement in league history but it was feat to be acknowledged.

Adding the likes of Chet Holmgren via the 2022 draft has allowed comfort and security for Shai to guide the Thunder offence. Having an extra body that is blessed with offensive talent provides comfort, and in this case, has allowed Shai's game to come more at ease. His excellence is a major factor in the success of the Oklahoma City Thunder as they hold the second seed in the Western Conference standings. He is certainly amongst the best young talents to ever don the Thunder Jersey. Bearing in mind the franchise is under twenty years old, regardless of his resume is deserving for him to be in the conversation.

Currently shooting 54.6% from the field and averaging 31.1 points per game, it would be hard to put up an argument against an all-star selection. This year's all-star selection will be his first as a starter, now adding another accolade to his resume, the Toronto-born native is accelerating at a rapid pace. This feat put him in a special place in Thunder history as he’s the fourth player in franchise history to be voted as an all-star starter. Following in the footsteps of Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and Paul George.

Still, in the early stages of his career, many fans have acknowledged and given the Canadian “his flowers”. Shai finished third in voting from NbA fans for this year's all-star poll but what stood out his fellow NBA peers and the media made him their number-one choice for guards (west)

Only 23 years of age and being the focal point of a young ambitious team, which is contending currently in the NBA season, is a nod to be worthy of an all-star. To add to that leading the league in the most 30-point games this season, edging past the likes of Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic is a testament to his greatness and meteoric rise to becoming a bonafide star in this game.



NBA All-Star Game Info

Catch the NBA All-Star game live 1:30am GMT| 2:30 am CET | 20:30 ET | 17:30 PST on Sunday 18th February 2024



