After a stunning performance against rookie of the year competitor Chet Holmgren, talks of a rivalry between Victor Wembanyama and Holmgren have once again been put into the limelight.

The story of the game

In the opening minutes, Chet asserted dominance by sinking a three-pointer while being guarded by Wembanyama, setting the tone for the game.

During the same quarter, the French player showcased his unbelievable defensive prowess with two consecutive blocks, proving his solid defensive ability.

In the second quarter, Victor managed to score a layup with his back to the basket, tightly contested by Holmgren.

Within a brief span, Wembanyama contributed significantly with a three-point shot and a crucial block, helping the Spurs take the lead.

Following the first half, Holmgren successfully scored a layup despite Victor's contested defence, sparking a change in momentum.

Wemby quickly responded in the third quarter by sinking a crucial three-pointer which gave the Spurs an advantage.

In the final quarter, Chet outmanoeuvred Wembanyama by driving past him for a powerful dunk after a fake shot attempt.

With three minutes remaining, Victor launched a deep shot, overcoming Holmgren's contest to put the home team in the lead.

In the game's closing moments, Wemby's crucial block on Chet and subsequent ball possession solidified the Spurs' unexpected victory against the solid Thunder side.

Victor Wembanyama

Despite joining the struggling San Antonio Spurs, Wemby has thrived in his rookie season, solidifying his claim as the first overall pick in the NBA draft and emerging as one of the most talked-about rookies since LeBron James.

Due to his remarkable height and wingspan, the versatile centre has averaged 20.7 points and an impressive 10.2 rebounds this season.

With an incredible seven-foot-four stature and eight-foot wingspan, Victor can grab rebounds from long distances.

The French player, with averages of 3.3 blocks and 1.3 steals, is already being talked about as a candidate for Defensive Player of the Year.

Wembanyama has also showcased his playmaking abilities with an average of 3.4 assists per game, all within an average playing time of 28.7 minutes.

Chet Holmgren

Holmgren has also quickly acclimated to the league after joining OKC as the second overall pick in last year's NBA draft.

Positioning himself well under the basket, the young forward, due to his height, secures over seven rebounds per game and efficiently collects the ball after each basket attempt.

Providing passing options around the paint, the 21-year-old has created scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates.

Chet, boasting a seven-foot-five wingspan, consistently contests lay-up attempts and effectively shadows the ball to confuse opponents and stop them from moving closer to the basket.

Using his mobility, he moves around defenses to secure uncontested lay-ups or dunks, while also proving to be a dominant rim protector.

Demonstrating his ability as a solid three-point shooter, he scores 17.2 points per game, showcasing his ability to make shots even when tightly guarded and under pressure.

The future rivalry

With both players flourishing this season, we could likely have the next biggest rivalry in the NBA for the next decade.