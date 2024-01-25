Those from San Antonio receive the Blazers at the Frost Bank Center in search of continuing to add victories and take advantage of the good moment to get out of the bottom of the Western Conference. The Blazers arrive after having a rebuilding project with a base of young players who want to show improvements day by day. On the other hand, the Spurs arrive at a bad time and are looking to find a better rhythm by placing themselves in fifteenth place in their conference with a streak of 2 consecutive losses, while the Blazers seem to have found a better rhythm and want to get out of the bottom of the Western Conference. A very interesting confrontation is expected between both teams and this has caught the attention of the fans as it is a duel between the two worst teams in the league and both know that a victory against their rival is of utmost importance to raise the spirit of the group. This game features several young stars such as Keldon Johnson, Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson, Matthysse Thybulle and more. San Antonio arrives with a record of 8 wins and 35 losses, which keeps them as one of the worst teams in the championship, on the other hand the Blazers are one place above the Spurs in the Western Conference with a record of 12 wins and 31 defeats.

Players to follow?

Players to watch are Jerami Grant for the Blazers and Victori Wembanyama for the Spurs.

Jerami Grant, the Portland forward, is presented as the Blazers' top figure, after having finished last season with a record of 21.7 points, 3.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game. Grant is the team's leading scorer and is one of the team's top figures. The Portland forward is a great figure in the NBA and continues to develop his professional career in search of being among the best. He will seek to form a lethal offense with DeAndre Ayton and Malcolm Brogdon, focusing on scoring and being one of the team's scoring leaders.

On the other side, Victor Wembanyama, the San Antonio center, is one of the team's jewels and hopes that the 2023-2024 season will be one of the best. This year's #1 pick comes to the Knicks as one of the new stars of the league and will be closely followed by fans. He finished the season as one of the offensive leaders of the Mets92, a French team, with an average of 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game. The young promise of the Spurs will try to take away this title to become the figure of the team and get the Spurs to the next round. The center's connection with players like Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan will be essential to meeting San Antonio's objectives.

Other important figures in this game are Scoot Henderson and DeAndre Ayton for the Blazers, as well as Zach Collins and Keldon Johnson for San Antonio.

This will be the first time that both teams face each other this season and, without a doubt, it is a very interesting duel to follow closely.

Where and what time is the game?

The game will take place at the Frost Bank Center located in the city of San Antonio, in this regular season duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 18,500 fans and was inaugurated in 2002.

The duel between Blazers and Spurs will take place on Friday, January 26 with the following times in different countries:

8:30 p.m. in Mexico

9:30 p.m. in the United States (ET)

9:30 p.m. in Ecuador, Colombia and Peru

10:30 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela

11:30 p.m. in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay.

03:30 hours in Spain

The Spurs are the big favorite as they have a better moment within the squad, compared to the Portland squad, however, the Blazers arrive showing improvements and will want to add a visiting victory, which can be important and they will want to achieve this to improve in the competition.

