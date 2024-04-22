MVP contender Shai Gilgeous-Alexander showcased a spectacular performance to guide the Oklahoma City Thunder to their first playoff win since 2020 against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 28 points, six rebounds and four blocks, including scoring the 'go-ahead' basket which saw his team beat the Pelicans 94-92 at the Paycom Center.

First half

The game got off to a fairly slow start for both sides with both teams being held to a 17-17 stalemate going into the second quarter.

In the second quarter, the second-round pick in the 2022 NBA draft, centre-forward Chet Holmgren, displayed his magnificent defensive skills which proved to play a huge part in a very defensive-heavy fixture.

In the game, Holmgren tallied an impressive 15 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks, confirming that he is a significant piece in that Oklahoma City team.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - APRIL 21: Chet Holmgren #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder plays defense during the game against Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the New Orleans Pelicans during Round 1 Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs on April 21, 2024 at Paycom Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The second quarter failed to split the two teams apart as the very even affair saw both teams record a further 26 points.

Therefore, the first half saw both sides go into the half-time break with 43 points a piece.

Second half

The Second half was when the fixture sprung into life and the third quarter provided the freedom for the young Thunder side to show some of their flair and talent against New Orleans.

They edged the Pelicans on the attacking front with some key plays coming through forward Jalen Williams who totaled 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Isiah Joe's three-pointer in the dying embers of the quarter ensured that Oklahoma City had a six-point cushion going into the final 12 minutes of the game.

The Pelicans had a stronger fourth quarter as they recorded 24 further points compared to their opponent's 20.

However, their hopes of winning the game started to fade when Gilgeous-Alexander netted two points within the last 33 seconds with an excellent off-balance shot.

However, he was also fouled when taking the shot meaning that he scored a free throw for an extra point.

Guard CJ McCollum managed to bag two points for the Pelicans to keep them in the game in the final moments.

The 32-year-old collated 20 points, six assists and three rebounds throughout the game.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - APRIL 21: Cason Wallace #22 of the Oklahoma City Thunder defends against the New Orleans Pelicans in game one of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at the Paycom Center on April 21, 2024 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

He was the one who was tasked with a risky shot in the last seconds of the game to try and steal the win for the Pelicans,

However, some great defending from Cason Wallace meant that the shot was too difficult for McCollum to pull off.

The guard was critical of his final play and the team's performance agaisnt the Thunder but credited Oklahoma City's defence.

He commented: "I should have attacked a little earlier, a little faster. But credit, it was good defence. A fake step-through. I thought it was cash and I missed it long.

"The game shouldn't have come down to that. We had some possessions that we did not take advantage of.

"There are ways we can tighten up a little better so that it doesn't come down to that moment."

New Orleans Forward Trey Murphy III recorded 21 points, four rebounds and three blocks in the game.

The absence of Zion Williamson has left a huge hole in the team as they struggled to convert the chances they were presented with.

Despite believing they could have played better, Gilgeous-Alexander was very pleased with his team's win but is aware that the rest of the series will be very tough.

He claimed: "We didn't execute down the stretch like we wanted to, we let up a lead, but we did do enough to get the 'W' and we are one game closer to reaching our goal.

"Every night there are things you can get better at, but that's what we'll go and look at tomorrow.

"They play hard [The Pelicans], they're scrappy, they have some really good basketball players and it's going to be a tough opponent to play basketball against."

The Oklahoma City Thunder now lead the best-of-seven series 1-0 against the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.