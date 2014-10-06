NFL Power Rankings For Week 6

Rank Prev. Team Record Remarks

1 2 Seahawks 3-1 The Redskins stayed within a TD until Russell Wilson rushed the Seahawks to victory in the final minutes. Next Up: vs Cowboys.

2 3 Broncos 3-1 Peyton Manning becomes second QB to throw 500 TD's as offense finally resembles it's 2013 version. Next Up: at Jets.

3 5 Chargers 4-1 Chargers steamroll Jets and look to be main challenger to Broncos in the division and conference. Next Up: at Raiders.

4 1 Bengals 3-1 Bengals suffer setback on both sides of ball in Foxboro against Patriots. Will see if they can put it behind them and get back on track beginning with Panthers on Sunday. Next Up: Panthers.

5 6 Eagles 3-1 The Eagles scored a TD on offense, defense, and special teams against the Rams. Next Up: vs Giants.

6 9 Colts 3-2 The Colts pick up their third straight win in a game in which they turned over the ball four times. Next Up: at Texans.

7 10 Cowboys 4-1 Cowboys continue to impress on both sides of the ball. They will find out if they are ready to challenge in the NFC when they head northwest to take on Seahawks. Next Up: Seahawks.

8 4 Cardinals 3-1 Injuries are taking a toll on a team that when healthy has the talent to contend in the NFC. Next Up: vs Redskins.

9 11 Packers 3-2 After shaky beginning to season, the Packers have blown out their division rivals in past two games. Next Up: at Dolphins.

10 12 49ers 3-2 The 49ers have crossed into the Twilight Zone. Despite winning during his tenure, all the talk in San Francisco is about removing head coach Jim Harbaugh. Next Up: at Rams.

11 20 Patriots 3-2 The Patriots stormed back last Sunday with their best game of the year against the Bengals. The talk of the Patriots' demise has been toned down for now. Next Up: at Bills.

12 7 Ravens 3-2 The Ravens turned the ball over three times as they fell to 0-5 all-time against the Colts in Indy. Next Up: at Buccaneers.

13 8 Lions 3-2 CONSISTENCY! That is what the Lions are lacking and is holding them back from realizing their full potential, especially on offense. Next Up: at Vikings.

14 13 Texans 3-2 The Texans rallied but came up short on the road against the the Cowboys. Next Up: vs Colts.

15 15 Panthers 3-2 Cam Newton and the Panthers' offense goes no-huddle while the defense forces four turnovers in comeback win over the Bears to avoid three game losing streak. Next Up: at Bengals.

16 18 Steelers 3-2 Steelers offense struggled but defense stepped up with late pick-6 to beat Jaguars. Next Up: at Browns.

17 19 Giants 3-2 Giants continue to prosper in new offense as they score 30 or more points in last three games. Next Up: at Eagles.

18 22 Bills 3-2 The Bills are enjoying these road trips to the NFC North. They stun the Bears in Week 1 and knock off the Lions last Sunday to remain in a first place tie with the Patriots in the AFC East. Next Up: vs Patriots.

19 21 Saints 2-3 Saints defense continues to struggle, this time giving up 31 points to Buccaneers. Next Up: Bye.

20 14 Bears 2-3 Jay Cutler continues to make critical mistakes. Against the Panthers, Cutler turned the ball over three times. Next Up: at Falcons.

21 16 Chiefs 2-3 Alex Smith's homecoming was spoiled by a late interception that ended Chiefs comeback hopes. Next Up: Bye.

22 17 Falcons 2-3 Falcons problems on the road continue as they fall to Giants 30-20. They are now 0-3 on the road. Next Up: vs Bears.

23 25 Browns 2-2 The Browns erased a 25-point deficit against the Titans as they storm back with the greatest road comeback in NFL history. Next Up: vs Steelers.

24 23 Dolphins 2-2 The Dolphins were on a bye and trouble followed for at least one member of the team. Defensive end Derrick Shelby was suspended indefenitly by the team following his arrest last Friday night at a Fort Lauderdale night club for trespassing and resisting arrest. Next Up: vs Packers.

25 24 Vikings 2-3 The Vikings were never in it against the Packers on Thursday Night Football. With Teddy Bridgewater injured, the Vikings were forced to go to Christian Ponder. The result was a 42-10 thrashing as Ponder completed just 50% of his passes with two interceptions. Next Up: - Lions.

26 27 Redskins 1-4 Bad run defense (225 yards allowed, 122 by Russell Wilson) and an offense unable to do much with the opportunities they had sunk the Redskins on Monday night against the Seahawks. Next Up: at Cardinals.

27 29 Rams 1-3 What did Austin Davis do after being named the Rams' starting QB for the rest of the season? He completed 29 of 49 passes for 375 yards and three TD's in a game that saw the Rams down 34-7 to the Eagles. Davis rallied the Rams with 21 unanswered points before their final drive was stopped with :47 remaining in the game. Next Up: vs 49ers.

28 30 Buccaneers 1-4 The Bucs nearly had their second straight upset on the road as they held an 11-point lead over the Saints in the fouth quarter. Numerous penalties, including a hands to the face call on CB Jonathan Banks in overtime that negated a third down incompletion by Brees., sunk the 1-4 Buccaneers. Next Up: vs Ravens.

29 26`` Jets 1-4 The Jets possess a hole at quarterback that is sucking the life out of the team. Geno Smith was benched at halftime after completing just 12 passes for 27 yards and an interception in the 31-0 disastor in San Diego. Michael Vick was no better as he went 9 of 20 for 47 yards. Next Up: at Broncos.

30 28 Titans 1-4 The Titans have been blown out in three of their five games this season. On their way to a big win at home over the Browns on Sunday, the Titans give away a 25-point lead and then the game. Next Up: vs Jaguars.

31 31 Jaguars 0-5 The Jags played the Steelers tough all game. However, penalties and dropped passes killed offensive momentum. Next Up: at Titans.